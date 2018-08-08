4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

Stellar Lumens is Now Bitcoin IRA's Third Most Popular Cryptocurrency

08/08/2018 | 10:01am CEST

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, is excited to announce that Stellar Lumens is now the company's third most popular currency.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)

"We just launched Stellar Lumens and Zcash this past June, and it's exciting to see both coins take off so quickly," said Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline. "With so much momentum in the crypto sector in recent months, I feel confident that the bull market is here to stay."

To build upon the excitement surrounding the success of the Stellar Lumens launch, Bitcoin IRA put together a comprehensive eBook supplement titled 5 Reasons the Bull Market is Here to Stay: Redefining Retirement with a Bitcoin IRA. These include:

  • Increased Emphasis on Portfolio Diversification
  • Bitcoin ETFs on the horizon
  • Wave of institutional Adoption
  • Support from Silicon Valley
  • The transformational power of blockchain

Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity! Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, to learn more about you can redefine your retirement and diversify your portfolio using cryptocurrencies. Call Bitcoin IRA today at (877) 936-7175.

About Bitcoin IRA

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts. The full-service solution includes setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

In 2017, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained more than 3,000 customers, and received more than 600 customer reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Related Links https://bitcoinira.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-lumens-is-now-bitcoin-iras-third-most-popular-cryptocurrency-300693650.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA


© PRNewswire 2018
