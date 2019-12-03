Log in
Stelux International : INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020

12/03/2019 | 11:18pm EST

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

http://www.stelux.com

Stock Code: 84

INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020

website: www.stelux.com

INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The directors of Stelux Holdings International Limited (the "Company") report the interim results and financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The condensed consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019, the condensed consolidated cash flow statement and the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, all of which are unaudited, along with the relevant explanatory notes, are set out below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

30 September

2018

Note

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations

4,5

593,686

751,598

Revenues

Cost of sales

(296,721)

(368,435)

Gross profit

6

296,965

383,163

Other losses, net

(6,849)

(11,232)

Other income

7

24,754

9,728

Selling expenses

(229,547)

(289,000)

General and administrative expenses

(109,148)

(104,645)

Other operating expenses

(16,541)

(15,318)

Finance costs

(18,513)

(12,861)

8

Loss before income tax

(58,879)

(40,165)

Income tax expense

9

(8,639)

(5,076)

Loss for the period from continuing operations

(67,518)

(45,241)

Discontinued operations

-

(1,706)

Loss for the period from discontinued operations

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations

-

104,447

Profit for the period arising from discontinued operations

-

102,741

(Loss)/profit for the period

(67,518)

57,500

Attributable to:

(67,627)

57,430

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

109

70

(Loss)/profit for the period

(67,518)

57,500

10

Dividends

-

198,830

Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to

11

HK cents

HK cents

the equity holders of the Company

(6.46)

(4.33)

- Basic and diluted

(Loss)/profit per share attributable to

11

the equity holders of the Company

(6.46)

5.49

- Basic and diluted

- 1 -­

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Loss)/profit for the period

(67,518)

57,500

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences of translation of foreign

(2,738)

operations

(681)

Release of exchange reserve upon disposal of

-

discontiuned operations

(14,978)

(2,738)

(15,659)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

-

Gain on revaluation of property, plant and equipment

8,398

Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value

28

through other comprehensive income

(302)

28

8,096

Other comprehensive loss for the period

(2,710)

(7,563)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(70,228)

49,937

Attributable to:

(70,446)

Equity holders of the Company

50,950

Non-controlling interests

218

(1,013)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(70,228)

49,937

- 2 -­

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Unaudited

31 March

30 September

Note

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

12

149,645

165,411

Property, plant and equipment

Investment properties

12

586,100

586,100

Right-of-use assets

12

392,207

-

Prepaid lease premium

-

11,135

Intangible assets

12

64,224

65,633

Deferred tax assets

49,344

49,553

Equity investments at fair value through other

14,998

14,970

comprehensive income

14

Deposits and prepayments

53,642

55,080

Total non-current assets

1,310,160

947,882

Current assets

13

515,955

559,829

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

14

166,620

182,488

Pledged bank deposit

58,857

56,649

Cash and cash equivalents

162,083

234,869

Total current assets

903,515

1,033,835

Total assets

2,213,675

1,981,717

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to the equity

holders of the Company

15

104,647

104,647

Share capital

Reserves

809,887

880,324

Shareholders' funds

914,534

984,971

Non-controlling interests

7,100

7,129

Total equity

921,634

992,100

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

32,819

31,004

Deferred tax liabilities

Lease liabilities

190,567

-

Total non-current liabilities

223,386

31,004

Current liabilities

16

210,119

237,472

Trade and other payables

Income tax payable

17

22,927

32,840

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

642,302

688,301

Lease liabilities

193,307

-

Total current liabilities

1,068,655

958,613

Total liabilities

1,292,041

989,617

Total equity and liabilities

2,213,675

1,981,717

- 3 -­

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Unaudited

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

102,150

Cash generated from operations

76,531

Interest paid

(12,793)

(12,861)

Hong Kong profits tax refunded

10

-

Overseas profits tax paid

(10,998)

(2,721)

Overseas profits tax refunded

1,276

-

Net cash generated from operating activities

79,645

60,949

Cash flows from investing activities

(8,515)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(20,654)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

107

equipment

1,626

Interest received

20

468

793

Disposal of business

-

417,024

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing

(7,940)

activities

398,789

Cash flows from financing activities

54,090

Drawdown of bank loans

134,994

Repayment of bank loans

(100,061)

(327,109)

Repayment of bank overdrafts

-

(6,365)

Capital element of finance lease payments

(28)

(32)

Principal portion of lease payment

(102,185)

-

Increased in pledged bank deposit

-

(55,384)

Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders

-

(198,830)

Net cash used in financing activities

(148,184)

(452,726)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

(76,479)

equivalents

7,012

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 April

234,869

246,278

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

3,693

28,410

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September

162,083

281,700

Analysis of the balance of cash and cash

equivalents:

162,083

Bank balances and cash

281,700

- 4 -­

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Unaudited

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Property,

plant and

Non-

equipment

Share

Share

Revaluation

Exchange

revaluation

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

Total equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 April 2018

104,647

1,977

10,123

(47,240)

201,644

749,439

1,020,590

8,193

1,028,783

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

57,430

57,430

70

57,500

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Exchange differences of translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

402

-

-

402

(1,083)

(681)

Change in fair value of equity

investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

(302)

-

-

-

(302)

-

(302)

Release of exchange reserve upon

disposal of discontinued operations

-

-

-

(14,978)

-

-

(14,978)

-

(14,978)

Revaluation gain on transfer of

property, plant and equipment to

investment properties, net of tax

-

-

-

-

8,398

-

8,398

-

8,398

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

period ended 30 September 2018

-

-

(302)

(14,576)

8,398

57,430

50,950

(1,013)

49,937

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

(198,830)

(198,830)

(227)

(199,057)

At 30 September 2018

104,647

1,977

9,821

(61,816)

210,042

608,039

872,710

6,953

879,663

At 1 April 2019

104,647

1,977

12,719

(54,114)

403,684

516,058

984,971

7,129

992,100

Effect of adoption of HKFRS 16

-

-

-

-

-

9

9

-

9

At 1 April 2019 (restated)

104,647

1,977

12,719

(54,114)

403,684

516,067

984,980

7,129

992,109

(Loss)/profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(67,627)

(67,627)

109

(67,518)

Other comprehensive income/(Loss):

Exchange differences of translation of

foreign operations

-

-

-

(2,847)

-

-

(2,847)

109

(2,738)

Change in fair value of equity

investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

28

-

-

-

28

-

28

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for

the period ended 30 September 2019

-

-

28

(2,847)

-

(67,627)

(70,446)

218

(70,228)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(247)

(247)

At 30 September 2019

104,647

1,977

12,747

(56,961)

403,684

448,440

914,534

7,100

921,634

- 5 -­

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial information have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The condensed interim consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the 2019 annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS").

Except as mentioned below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
    The Group has adopted the following new and amended standards for the first time for the current period's consolidated interim financial report:

Amendments to HKFRS 9 HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Annual Improvements to

  HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle

Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Leases

Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to HKFRS 3,

HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23

Except for the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 as further explained below, the adoption of the above new and amended standards have no material impact to the Group.

HKFRS 16 "Lease"

HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 Leases, HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, HK(SIC)-Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and HK(SIC)-Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from HKAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in HKAS 17. Therefore, HKFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor.

The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 April 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained profits at 1 April 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17.

- 6 -­

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued)

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

    1. New definition of a lease
      Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 at the date of initial application. Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 April 2019.
      At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their stand-alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non-lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component.
      As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16
      The Group has certain lease contracts for its office properties, retail shops and warehouse. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognize and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease by lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets; and
    2. leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognizes the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Impacts on transition

Lease liabilities at 1 April 2019 were recognized based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019 and presented separately in the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019.

The right-of-use assets for leases were recognized based on the carrying amount as if the standard had always been applied, except for the incremental borrowing rate where the Group applied the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on HKAS 36 on that date. The Group elected to present the right-of-use assets separately in the consolidated balance sheet.

- 7 -­

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued)

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)
    As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases (Continued) Impacts on transition (Continued)
    The Group has used the following elective practical expedients when applying HKFRS 16 at
    1 April 2019:
    • Applied the short-term leases exemptions to leases with lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application
    • Excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application
    • Used a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
    • Relied on its assessment of whether leases were onerous by applying HKAS 37 immediately before 1 April 2019 as an alternative to performing an impairment review

The impact on the consolidated balance sheet as at 1 April 2019 as a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16 is as follows:

Assets Right-of-use assets Prepaid lease premium

Total assets

Liabilities

Lease liabilities

Total liabilities

Equity

Retained earnings

Total equity

Increase/

(decrease) HK$'000

456,413

(11,135)

445,278

445,269

445,269

9

9

- 8 -­

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued)

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)
    As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases (Continued) Impacts on transition (Continued)
    The lease liabilities as at 1 April 2019 reconciled to the operating lease commitments as at
    31 March 2019 is as follows:

HK$'000

Operating lease commitments as at 31 March 2019

439,707

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019

(23,712)

Discounted operating lease commitments as at 1 April 2019

415,995

Less:

Commitments relating to short-term leases and those with a remaining lease

term ending on or before 31 March 2020

(34,076)

Commitments relating to leases not yet commence on 1 April 2019

(25,489)

Commitments relating to leases of low-value assets

(8)

Add:

Adjustments relating to changes in the lease payments

88,847

Lease liabilities as at 1 April 2019

445,269

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

192,013

Non-current lease liabilities

253,256

445,269

As a result of initially applying HKFRS 16, in relation to the leases that were previously classified as operating leases, the Group recognised HK$392,207,000 of right-of-use assets and HK$383,874,000 of lease liabilities as at 30 September 2019.

Also in relation to those leases under HKFRS 16, the Group has recognised depreciation and finance costs, instead of operating lease expenses. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recognised HK$99,683,000 of depreciation charges and HK$5,720,000 of finance costs from these leases.

- 9 -­

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued)

  1. New standards, amendments to standards and interpretations not yet adopted (Continued)
    The following new standards and amendments have been issued but are not effective for the financial year beginning 1 April 2019 and have not been early adopted:

Effective for

accounting

periods beginning

on or after

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

1 April 2020

Amendments to HKFRS 10 and

Sale or Contribution of Assets

To be determined

HKAS 28 (2011)

between an Investor and its

Associate or Joint Venture

HKFRS 17

Insurance Contracts

1 April 2021

Amendments to HKAS 1 and

Definition of Material

1 April 2020

HKAS 8

The Group is in the process of making an assessment of the impact of these new standards and amendments to standards upon initial application but is not yet in a position to state whether these new standards and amendments to standards would have a significant impact on its results of operations and financial position.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.

2. ESTIMATES

The preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that were applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

- 10 -­

3. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

  1. Financial risk factors
    The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk.
    The condensed interim consolidated financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 March 2019.
    There have been no changes in the risk management policies since year end.
  2. Fair value estimation
    The Group's financial instruments carried at fair value are analysed by the valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows:
    • Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).
    • Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).
    • Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).

The Group's equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income are measured at fair value and are classified as level 3.

There were no transfers of financial instruments between level 1, level 2 and level 3 during the period.

The Group's level 3 instruments are determined by using valuation techniques including discount cash flow analysis, with reference to inputs such as dividend stream, discount rates and other specific input relevant to those particular financial instruments.

There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period.

  1. Group's valuation process
    The Group's finance department reviews the valuations of the Group's financial instruments that are stated at fair value for financial reporting purposes, including level 3 fair values. These valuation results are then reported to the Chief Financial Officer and Group senior management for discussions in relation to the valuation processes and the reasonableness of the valuation results.
  2. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost
    The carrying amounts of the Group's financial assets including bank balances and cash, deposits in approved financial institutions and trade and other receivables and financial liabilities including trade and other payables and short-term borrowings, approximate their fair values due to their short maturities.

- 11 -­

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The chief operating decision-makers have been identified as the executive directors of the Company. The executive directors review the Group's financial information mainly from product and geographical perspectives. From a geographical perspective, the executive directors assess the performance of the Group's watch and optical operations in (i) Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China and (ii) the rest of Asia.

Revenue represents sales of goods. Sales between operating segments are carried out on terms equivalent to those prevailing in arm's length transactions. The executive directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of adjusted earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT"). This measurement basis excludes unallocated income and net corporate expenses.

The optical retail segment and certain subsidiaries under optical wholesale trading segment (the "Disposal group" or " discontinued operations") were discontinued and disposed on 1 June 2018.

The watch retail segment and watch wholesale trading segment together formed the continuing operations.

Unallocated income represents gain on disposal of discontinued operations. Net corporate expenses mainly represent corporate staff costs and provision for senior management bonus. Unallocated assets represent property, plant and equipment, investment properties and right-of- use assets at corporate level, unlisted equity investments, deferred tax assets, pledged bank deposit and cash and cash equivalents. Unallocated liabilities represent lease liabilities, other payables and accruals at corporate level, interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, deferred tax liabilities and income tax payable.

Six months ended 30 September 2019

Continuing operations

Watch

wholesale

Watch retail

trading

Hong Kong,

Macau and

Mainland

Rest of

China

Asia

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenues from contracts with customers

Gross segment

309,004

142,658

242,690

694,352

Inter-segment

-

-

(100,666)

(100,666)

Sales to external customers

309,004

142,658

142,024

593,686

Timing of revenue recognition

Goods transferred at a point in time

309,004

142,658

142,024

593,686

Segment results

(39,328)

(6,234)

19,255

(26,307)

Net corporate expenses

(14,059)

Finance costs

(18,513)

Loss before income tax

(58,879)

Income tax expense

(8,639)

Loss for the period

(67,518)

- 12 -­

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

As at 30 September 2019

Watch

wholesale

Watch retail

trading

Hong Kong,

Macau and

Mainland

China

Rest of Asia

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

777,541

233,054

437,281

1,447,876

Unallocated assets

765,799

Total assets

2,213,675

Segment liabilities

316,966

109,605

104,366

530,937

Unallocated liabilities

761,104

Total liabilities

1,292,041

Six months ended 30 September 2018

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Watch

Optical

wholesale

wholesale

Watch retail

trading

Optical retail

trading

Hong Kong,

Hong Kong,

Macau and

Macau and

Mainland

Rest of

Mainland

Rest of

Group

China

Asia

Sub-total

China

Asia

Sub-total

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from

  • contracts with
  • customers

Gross segment

434,299

166,379

288,783

889,461

186,012

30,161

4,029

220,202

1,109,663

Inter-segment

-

-

(137,863)

(137,863)

-

-

(1,244)

(1,244)

(139,107)

Sales to external

customers

434,299

166,379

150,920

751,598

186,012

30,161

2,785

218,958

970,556

Segment results

(25,826)

(3,636)

21,644

(7,818)

9,626

(3,443)

313

6,496

(1,322)

Unallocated income

-

104,447

104,447

Net corporate

expenses

(19,486)

(5,481)

(24,967)

Finance costs

(12,861)

(440)

(13,301)

(Loss)/profit before

income tax

(40,165)

105,022

64,857

Income tax expense

(5,076)

(2,281)

(7,357)

(Loss)/profit for

the period

(45,241)

102,741

57,500

- 13 -­

4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) As at 31 March 2019

Watch

wholesale

Watch retail

trading

Hong Kong,

Macau and

Mainland

China

Rest of Asia

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

582,945

150,340

462,157

1,195,442

Unallocated assets

786,275

Total assets

1,981,717

Segment liabilities

96,014

34,963

78,691

209,668

Unallocated liabilities

779,949

Total liabilities

989,617

5.

REVENUES

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

593,686

  Sales of goods

751,598

The Group's revenue is recognized at a point in time.

- 14 -­

6. OTHER LOSSES, NET

Six months ended

30 September

2019 2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

72

(1,760)

Exchange loss, net

(6,921)

(9,472)

(6,849)

(11,232)

7.

OTHER INCOME

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Building management fee income

1,230

1,170

Rental income

5,863

3,639

Interest income

468

793

Shared service income

13,200

-

Sundries

3,993

4,126

24,754

9,728

8. EXPENSES BY NATURE

The Group's loss before income tax from continuing operations has been derived after debiting the following items in the income statement.

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

17,361

- Owned

21,700

- Leased

23

28

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

99,683

-

Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment

6,529

4,680

Amortisation of prepaid lease premium

-

1,424

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,160

1,173

Operating leases on buildings

-

150,482

Expenses relating to short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

29,054

-

Provision for stocks

8,194

707

Donations

77

253

Employee benefit expenses

138,071

162,010

- 15 -­

9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: 16.5%) less relief for available tax losses. Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 September 2019 at the rates of taxation prevailing in those territories in which the Group operates.

The amount of income tax charged to the consolidated income statement represents:

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current income tax

3,410

Hong Kong profits tax

3,146

Overseas profits tax

3,121

4,012

Under/(over) provisions in respect of prior years

83

(3)

6,614

7,155

Deferred income tax

2,025

(2,079)

Income tax expense

8,639

5,076

10. DIVIDENDS

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

No interim dividend for 2019 (2018: nil) per ordinary share

-

-

No special dividend for 2019 (2018: paid of HK$0.19)

-

per ordinary share

198,830

-

198,830

At a board meeting held on 21 November 2019, the directors did not propose the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil).

A conditional special distribution in cash of HK$0.19 dollar per share was proposed by the Board of Directors on 23 January 2018 relating to the disposal of the Optical Business and approved by the Company's shareholders at the special general meeting on 19 April 2018. This proposed special distribution, amounting to HK$198,830,000, and conditional upon the approval of the disposal of the Optical Business by the shareholders has been paid on 14 June 2018.

- 16 -­

11. (LOSS)/PROFIT PER SHARE Basic

Basic (loss)/profit per share is calculated by dividing the (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands)

1,046,474

1,046,474

Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of

(67,627)

the Company (HK$'000)

(45,311)

Profit from discontinued operations attributable to equity holders

-

of the Company (HK$'000)

102,741

(Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

(67,627)

(HK$'000)

57,430

Basic loss per share from continuing operations (HK cents)

(6.46)

(4.33)

Basic profit per share from discontinued operations (HK cents)

-

9.82

Total basic (loss)/profit per share (HK cents)

(6.46)

5.49

Diluted

Diluted (loss)/profit per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 equal the basic (loss)/profit per share since there was no potentially dilutive ordinary share.

- 17 -­

12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Total

Property,

Prepaid

Technical

intangible

plant and

Investment

lease

Goodwill

Trademarks

know-how

assets

equipment

properties

premium

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Opening net book amount

as at 1 April 2019

10,328

54,034

1,271

65,633

165,411

586,100

11,135

Additions

-

-

-

-

8,515

-

Transfer to right-of-use assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,135)

Exchange differences

(309)

43

17

(249)

(333)

-

-

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(35)

-

-

Depreciation/amortisation

-

-

(1,160)

(1,160)

(17,384)

-

-

Impairment

-

-

-

-

(6,529)

-

-

Closing net book amount

as at 30 September 2019

10,019

54,077

128

64,224

149,645

586,100

-

Opening net book amount

as at 1 April 2018

10,773

54,678

3,985

69,436

322,772

230,000

14,266

Additions

-

-

-

-

20,654

-

-

Revaluation upon transfer to

investment properties

-

-

-

-

8,398

-

-

Transfer to investment properties

-

-

-

-

(12,200)

-

-

Transfer from property, plant and

equipment

-

-

-

-

-

12,200

-

Exchange differences

(694)

(415)

(256)

(1,365)

(4,741)

-

(598)

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(3,386)

-

-

Depreciation/amortisation

-

-

(1,173)

(1,173)

(21,728)

-

(1,424)

Impairment

-

-

-

-

(4,680)

-

-

Closing net book amount

as at 30 September 2018

10,079

54,263

2,556

66,898

305,089

242,200

12,244

Opening net book amount

as at 1 October 2018

10,079

54,263

2,556

66,898

305,089

242,200

12,244

Additions

-

-

-

-

9,493

-

-

Revaluation upon transfer to

investment property

-

-

-

-

217,100

-

-

Transfer to investment property

-

-

-

-

(343,900)

-

Transfer from property, plant and

equipment

-

-

-

-

-

343,900

-

Exchange differences

249

(229)

(136)

(116)

1,197

-

263

Disposals

-

-

-

-

(3,192)

-

-

Depreciation/amortisation

-

-

(1,149)

(1,149)

(20,805)

-

(1,372)

Write back of impairment

-

-

-

-

429

-

-

Closing net book amount

as at 31 March 2019

10,328

54,034

1,271

65,633

165,411

586,100

11,135

- 18 -­

13. INVENTORIES

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Raw materials

129,988

130,073

Work-in-progress

5,387

5,561

Finished goods

593,766

630,103

729,141

765,737

Less: provision for inventories

(213,186)

(205,908)

515,955

559,829

14. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade receivables, gross

89,767

86,036

Less: loss allowance for impairment of trade receivables

(66)

(494)

Trade receivables, net (note)

89,701

85,542

Deposits

88,174

95,148

Other receivables

33,983

38,116

Prepayment

8,404

18,762

220,262

237,568

Less: non-current portion

(53,642)

(55,080)

Current portion

166,620

182,488

Trade receivables analysed by invoice date:

42,224

0-60 days

35,027

Over 60 days

47,543

51,009

89,767

86,036

Note:

The Group engages designated import and export agents for the importation of products from its subsidiaries in Hong Kong to its subsidiaries in Mainland China. The balances due from and due to the import and export agents are settled on a back-to-back basis, and such balances are repayable on demand. The Groups trade receivables and trade payables include balances due from and due to the import and export agents of HK$32,112,000 as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: HK$33,096,000).

- 19 -­

15. SHARE CAPITAL

Number of

Note

shares of

HK$'000

HK$0.1 each

Issued and fully paid:

At 30 September 2018, 31 March 2019,

1,046,474,025

104,647

1 April 2019 and 30 September 2019

Note:

The Company and its subsidiaries did not set up or operate any share option scheme for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the year ended 31 March 2019.

16. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade payables

90,856

87,451

Contract liabilities

502

1,058

Other payables

29,951

20,838

Accruals

88,810

128,125

Total trade and other payables

210,119

237,472

Trade payables analysed by invoice date:

50,378

0-60 days

45,722

Over 60 days

40,478

41,729

90,856

87,451

17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Bank borrowings, secured

(a)

642,279

688,250

Obligations under finance leases

(c)

23

51

642,302

688,301

Current portion

(642,302)

(688,301)

Non-current portion

-

-

- 20 -­

17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (Continued) Note:

  1. The Group's bank borrowings are repayable as follows:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Repayable on demand and within 1 year

642,279

688,250

642,279

688,250

Included in bank borrowings as at 30 September 2019 are secured borrowings of HK$642,279,000 (31 March 2019: HK$688,250,000), which are secured by property, plant and equipment, investment properties and pledged bank deposit of the Group.

  1. Movement in bank loans during the period is analysed as follows:

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Opening balance

688,250

927,935

Drawdown of bank loans

54,090

134,994

Repayment of bank loans

(100,061)

(327,109)

Exchange differences

-

(1,145)

Closing balance

642,279

734,675

  1. The obligations under finance leases are repayable as follows:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within 1 year

26

57

26

57

Future finance charges on finance leases

(3)

(6)

Present value of finance lease liabilities

23

51

The present value of finance lease liabilities is analysed as follows:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within 1 year

23

51

23

51

- 21 -­

18. COMMITMENTS

  1. Non-cancellableoperating leases (where the Group is the lessee)
    The Group had future aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating lease as follow:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Commitments for minimum lease payments in relation to non-

cancellable operating leases are payable as follows:

37,139

Not later than one year

224,862

Later than one year but not later than five years

-

213,022

Later than five years

-

1,823

37,139

439,707

  1. Non-cancellableoperating leases (where the Group is the lessor)
    Minimum lease payments receivable on leases of certain land and buildings are as follows:

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Investment properties

Commitments for minimum lease payments receivable in

relation to non-cancellable operating leases are payable

as follows:

10,250

Not later than one year

10,422

Later than one year but not later than five years

4,822

10,074

15,072

20,496

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Properties

Commitments for minimum lease payments receivable in

relation to non-cancellable subleases of operating leases

are payable as follows:

1,242

Not later than one year

2,012

Later than one year but not later than five years

393

722

1,635

2,734

- 22 -­

19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial and operating decisions. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control or common significant influence.

As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and was therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited.

The following is a summary of the significant related party transactions carried out in the normal course of the Group's business:

  1. Provision of services to related companies

Six months ended

30 September

2019 2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

Rental and services income from related companies (note)

20,231

13,622

Note:

The provision of services to related companies is analysed as follows:

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Building management service income (note a)

1,230

1,170

Shared service income (note b)

13,200

8,800

Rental income (note c)

3,192

1,836

Royalty income (note d)

458

353

Sundries

2,151

1,463

20,231

13,622

- 23 -­

19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Provision of services to related companies (Continued) Note: (Continued)
    1. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group entered into a renewal agreement with Mengiwa Property Investment Limited ("MPIL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Yee Hing, for the provision of the following services for the period from 1 April
      2019 to 31 March 2022:
      1. contract administration with respect to contracts entered into between MPIL and third parties from time to time;
      2. property agency liaison and tenancy management;
      3. management of the property manager of Stelux House; and
      4. other miscellaneous administrative services.

The fee for the provision of the above services was agreed at HK$205,000 (2018: HK$195,000) per calendar month during the duration of the agreement, which will be expired on 31 March 2022.

    1. The Group provided administrative services to a related company which has directors in common with the Group. Shared service income was charged at cost basis allocated based on the counterparties' usage of each type of service, taking into account factors such as headcount and the number of shops.
    2. The Group provided leasing services to related parties which have directors in common with the Group. Rental income was charged to related parties based on the occupied area ratio times total actual costs incurred.
    3. The Group provided licensing service to related parties which have directors in common with the Group. Royalty income was charged at 10% of the amount invoiced by suppliers or vendors of the counterparties.
  2. Purchases of services from related companies

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Rental expense (note a)

8,100

7,594

Lease management expenses (note b)

300

300

8,400

7,894

- 24 -­

19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Purchases of services from related companies (Continued) Note:
    1. During the period, certain subsidiaries of the Group have entered into tenancy agreements with the following related parties for office premises, shops, warehouses, showroom and car-parking spaces:

Rental expenses for the

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

MPIL

3,892

5,305

Other related parties

4,208

2,289

8,100

7,594

    1. A related party provided lease management service to the Group, The fee of the provision of such services was charged at pre-determined amount during the agreement period.
  2. Period/year-endbalances arising from services income and rental expenses

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade balances receivable from related companies

24,660

8,451

Trade balances payable to related companies

(2,205)

(1,943)

(iv) Key management compensation

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits

2,505

4,141

Other long-term benefits

41

63

2,546

4,204

- 25 -­

20. DISPOSAL OF BUSINESS

On 26 January 2018, the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with a related party for disposal of shares in the subsidiaries of the Group engaged in the Optical Business (the "Disposal") at a consideration of HK$400,000,000, subject to adjustments. The Disposal was communicated to shareholders on 22 March 2018 through a circular. The Disposal was subsequently approved by the Company's shareholders at a special general meeting on 19 April 2018. The completion of the Disposal took place on 1 June 2018, resulting in a gain on disposal of HK$104,447,000 as below.

Unaudited

HK$'000

Net assets disposed of:

Property, plant and equipment

70,728

Prepaid lease premium

13,220

Other non-current assets

11,590

Inventories

216,403

Trade and other receivables

165,370

Cash and cash equivalents

59,987

Trade and other payables

(211,538)

Amount due to the Group

(403,827)

Other non-current liabilities

(50,832)

(128,899)

Release of cumulative exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(14,978)

Professional fees and taxes

35,603

Gain on disposal

104,447

Considerations

(3,827)

Satisfied by

Cash

400,000

Waiver of intercompany debts

(403,827)

(3,827)

An analysis of net inflow of bank balances and cash in respect of the Disposal is as follows:

Unaudited

For the six

months ended

30 September

2018

HK$'000

Cash consideration net of expenses paid

376,674

Transfer of excess cash to the Group

40,350

Net inflow of bank balances and cash in respect of the Disposal (note)

417,024

Note: HK$12 million tax-related accrued payable paid after 30 September 2018.

- 26 -­

20. DISPOSAL OF BUSINESS (Continued)

The financial performance presented are for the two months ended 31 May 2018.

Unaudited

For the

two months

ended 31

May 2018

HK$'000

Revenue

218,958

Other gains, net

102,443

Other income

15,953

Expenses

(232,332)

Profit before income tax

105,022

Income tax expense

(2,281)

Profit from discontinued operations

102,741

Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operations

(14,978)

Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations

87,763

21. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

In April 2018, a third party filed a legal claim against one of the subsidiaries of the Group (the "Subsidiary") for outstanding services fees plus interest and surcharges. Based on the legal opinion provided by the Subsidiary's external legal counsel, the directors are of the opinion that the outcome of this claim will not have a material adverse effect on the Group's financial position or results of its operations.

- 27 -­

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • Group Turnover fell by 21.0% to HK$593.7 million
  • Loss Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company at HK$67.6 million
  • Group Gearing Ratio at 46.1% (March 2019: 40.3%)
  • Group Inventory reduced by 19.7% to HK$516.0 million vs that as at 30 September 2018

For the period under review, Group turnover decreased by 21.0% to HK$593.7 million (1H 2018: HK$751.6 million). The socio-political climate in Hong Kong since June 2019, the ongoing US-China trade war and the slowing economies in Greater China and Southeast Asia exerted severe pressures on the turnover performance of the Group.

Hence, the Group reported a loss attributable to its equity holders of HK$67.6 million. Excluding the accounting impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the loss would have been HK$65.4 million. In 1H 2018, a profit of HK$57.4 million was recorded due to a gain on Disposal of the Optical Business which was recognised during 1H 2018, following the completion on 1 June 2018, by the Group of the disposal of its entire optical retail and wholesale businesses to its controlling shareholder. Excluding this gain on Disposal, the Group would have reported a loss of HK$47.0 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018.

Group gross profit margin was maintained at around 50.0% (1H 2018: 51.0%) as more promotional activities were executed to stimulate consumer demand and to reduce inventory.

Through strict inventory control and tightened stock procurement, the Group's inventory declined by 7.8% vs that at the end of March 2019 with faster inventory turnover days of 291 days (September 2018: 313 days).

Group gearing ratio was 46.1% (March 2019: 40.3%) and capital expenditure was well

contained at HK$8.5 million (1H 2018: HK$20.7 million). Shop numbers fell by 18.3% in line with Group strategy to rationalise shop portfolio.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil per ordinary share).

CITY CHAIN GROUP

  • City Chain Group turnover down by 24.8%
  • City Chain Group loss before interest and tax (LBIT) of HK$45.6 million (1H 2018: HK$29.5 million)

The City Chain Group operates around 200 stores in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China (the "Greater China"), Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia together with on-line stores for "City Chain" and "Solvil et Titus".

- 28 -­

Greater China

Turnover for CITY CHAIN operations in Greater China fell by 28.9% to HK$309.0 million (1H 2018: HK$434.3 million). The diseconomies of scale associated from the fall in turnover, particularly, from Hong Kong led to an increase in LBIT to HK$39.3million (1H 2018: HK$25.8 million).

Amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions and the socio-political events in Hong Kong since June 2019, reduced tourist traffic, weak local consumption and periodic disruption of shop operations severely impacted shop performance in Hong Kong, whilst weak tourist spending also impacted Macau.

To improve performance in Mainland China, the Group has re-focused efforts and resources in the Greater Bay area. Hence, during the period, around 6% of same store sales growth was achieved. Together with an uplift in shop productivity and cost rationalisation, operating losses fell by 27.6% in Mainland China.

The operating performance of our watch e-commerce business improved significantly with operating losses falling by 80.4% following various cost structuring measures and improvements in return on investment on paid traffic and conversion rate. The Group continues to increase allocation of marketing expenditure on our online operations in Greater China.

Southeast Asia

Due to stagnant export and domestic consumption, slowing economies were observed simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. With such weak market sentiment, turnover at our Southeast Asian operations declined by 14.2% to HK$142.7 million (1H 2018: HK$166.4 million). Total number of shops fell by 5.5%. These factors and also the impact from currency depreciation against the stronger Hong Kong dollar resulted in a LBIT of HK$6.2million (1H 2018: LBIT HK$3.6 million). Exchange neutral, our operations in Southeast Asia reported a LBIT of HK$3.8 million (1H 2018: EBIT HK$ 0.5 million).

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AND WHOLESALE TRADING

Despite a moderate decrease of turnover by 5.9% to HK $142.0 million (1H 2018: HK$150.9 million), mainly due to stagnant order placement in Hong Kong, the Group's watch supply chain and wholesale trading units posted a profit of HK$19.3 million (1H 2018: HK$21.6 million) together with improvements in cost efficiencies. As the sole distributor for the "SEIKO" and "GRAND SEIKO" brand of watches in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Brunei and Malaysia, the Group's wholesale unit launched various marketing campaigns, which were well received, and with prompt service support promoted sell- through to retailers.

- 29 -­

GROUP OUTLOOK

We are confident Hong Kong, which will remain as our Group headquarters will recover and rebound despite the present external situation not being conducive for business.

The Group remains committed to driving long term sustainable growth within the Greater Bay Area and South East Asia. As such, we continue to invest in one of our core growth strategies - developing a full watch retail O2O business and upgrading our CRM platforms. The first phase of the development was recently launched and final completion is scheduled in mid 2020. This, together with other measures, like strengthening the competitiveness of our brand and product portfolios will further enhance our market share in the watch retail sector over both the short term and longer horizon. To meet the pressing external situation, measures have also been adopted to strengthen liquidity and balance sheets.

We believe that with appropriate strategies and measures, the Group will be in the right place to reap the full benefits when business conditions turn and improve.

FINANCE

The Group's capital management, currency and interest rate movement are constantly monitored and reviewed by the management of the Group to address and manage relevant financial risks relating to the Group's operations. The Group maintains prudent treasury management policies to address liquidity to finance both short-term and long-term working capital needs for business operations. Funds are generated from business operating activities and banking facilities in the form of term loans and short-term trading facilities. Forecast and actual cash flow analyses are continuously monitored. Maturity of assets and liabilities and requirement of financial resources for business operations are prudently managed.

The gearing ratio was 46.1% (31 March 2019: 40.3%) with shareholders' funds standing at

HK$914.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$985.0 million) and net debts of HK$421.4 million

(31 March 2019: HK$396.8 million). The net debts are based on the bank borrowings

of HK$642.3 million (31 March 2019: HK$688.3 million) less bank balance and cash

of HK$220.9 million (of the Group as at 31 March 2019: HK$291.5 million) of which HK$58.9 million were pledged (HK$56.6 million at 31 March 2019).

The Group's major borrowings are in Hong Kong dollars and mostly based on a floating rate at HIBOR or bank prime lending rates. As major revenues of the Group are in Hong Kong dollars and Macanese Pataca, the natural hedge mechanism was applied.

As at 30 September 2019, the Group's total equity funds amounted to HK$921.6 million. The Group's cash inflow from its operations amounted to HK$79.6 million and coupled with its existing cash and unutilized banking facilities will fund its future needs. Upon adoption of HKFRS 16, the repayment of lease liabilities is included in financing activities and therefore the cash inflow from its operations increased. The unutilized banking facilities at 30 September 2019 were HK231.0 million.

- 30 -­

As at 30 September 2019, Group current assets and current liabilities were approximately HK$903.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$1,033.8 million) and HK$1,068.7 million (31 March 2019: HK$958.6 million), respectively. The current ratio was approximately 0.85 (1.08 as at 31 March 2019). On the adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognized the commitments under operating leases for future periods as lease liabilities, whereas, under the previous accounting standard, no such liabilities were required. Therefore the net current assets is lower.

The Group does not use any financial instruments for hedging purposes.

The Group does not engage in speculative derivative trading.

As at 30 September 2019, the Group does not have any significant contingent liabilities except disclosed in Note 21 to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information.

The Group does not have plans for material investments or change of capital assets.

Since 30 September 2019, there have been no important events affecting the Group which have occurred, and, hence there are no details to disclose.

The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE GROUP

There was no change in the capital structure of the Group during the period.

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP

There was no change in the composition of the Group during the period.

NUMBER AND REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES, REMUNERATION POLICIES, BONUS AND TRAINING SCHEMES

The Group's remuneration policies are reviewed on a regular basis and remuneration packages are in line with market practices in the relevant countries where the Group operates. As of 30 September 2019, the Group had 1,288 employees (at 30 September 2018: 1,663 employees).

DETAILS OF THE CHARGES ON GROUP ASSETS

At at 30 September 2019, certain property, plant and equipment, investment properties and bank deposit amounting to HK$712.8 million (31 March 2019: HK$712.3 million) were pledged to secure banking facilities granted to the Group. Capital expenditures were under control and reduced to HK$8.5 million (1H 2018: HK$20.7 million)

As at 30 September 2019, the Company had given guarantees to various banks to secure general banking facilities granted to certain subsidiaries amounting to HK$1,264 million.

- 31 -­

INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES

Mr. Wallace Kwan Chi Kin is eligible to an annual bonus determinable under the terms of an executive bonus scheme with respect to the management of the Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 ("Executive Bonus Scheme"). Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong declined to participate in the Executive Bonus Scheme for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. As such, Mr. Wong is not eligible to any bonus for the management of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Provision for the executive bonus in respect of Mr Kwan under the Executive Bonus Scheme for the six months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to HK$450,000 (2018: HK$1,550,000 for all directors eligible under the Executive Bonus Scheme).

As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors, and the Company's chief executive in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies were as follows:

  1. The Company-Ordinary shares
    Long position in shares and underlying shares of the Company

Approximate

Number of shares

percentage of

Personal

Family

Corporate/

Other

issued share

Name of Director

interest

interest

trust interest

interest

Total

capital

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

548,474,814

11,000

855,200

-

549,341,014

52.49

(Note 1)

Note:

  1. As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and was therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited.

- 32 -­

  1. Subsidiaries

Approximate

percentage

of the total

preference

shares in

Number of shares

issue as at

Personal

Family

Corporate

30 September

interest

interest

interest

Total

2019

  1. City Chain (Thailand) Company Limited - Preference shares (1)

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

200

  1. Stelux Watch (Thailand) Company Limited - Preference shares (2)

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

600

  1. Stelux (Thailand) Limited - Preference shares (3)

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

5,100

Note:

-

208,800

209,000

99.52

-

-

600

16.67

-

-

5,100

100.00

  1. City Chain (Thailand) Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Each preference share carries a right to vote and a right to an annual fixed dividend but not to any other profit sharing.
  2. Stelux Watch (Thailand) Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Each preference share carries a right to vote and a right to an annual fixed dividend but not to any other profit sharing.
  3. Stelux (Thailand) Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong is entitled to approximately 8.6% of the voting power of such subsidiary and an annual fixed dividend by virtue of the 5,100 preference shares held by him but not to any other profit sharing.

Save as disclosed above, no directors, chief executive of the Company or their associates have any interest or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies.

- 33 -­

INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS DISCLOSEABLE PURSUANT TO THE SFO

As at 30 September 2019, the following persons had interests in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO:

Long position in shares and underlying shares of the Company

Approximate

Number of shares

percentage of

Beneficial

Family

Corporate/

Other

issued share

Name of Shareholder

interest

interest

trust interest

interest

Total

capital

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

548,474,814

11,000

855,200

-

549,341,014

52.49

(Note 1)

Note:

  1. As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and were therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited.

Save as disclosed above, the directors are not aware of any person (other than a director or chief executive of the Company or his/her respective associate(s)), who had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO as at 30 September 2019.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING IN OTHER MEMBERS OF THE GROUP

The directors are not aware of any person (other than a director or chief executive of the Company or his/her respective associate(s)) who was directly or indirectly interested in 10% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of any other member of the Group.

OTHER DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

None of the directors or their respective associates had any interest in a business apart from the Company's business which competes or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly with, the Company's business, or which would be required to be disclosed under Rule 8.10 of the Listing Rules if each of them were a controlling shareholder.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES

The Company has not redeemed any of its shares during the period. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's shares during the year.

- 34 -­

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Company has complied with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code Provisions") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Code"), except for the following deviations:

Code Provision A.2.1

Under Code Provision A.2.1 of the Code, the roles of Chairman and chief executive officer ("CEO") should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Under the current organisation structure of the Group, Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is both the Chairman and CEO of the Group. The Board believes that with Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong acting as both Chairman and CEO ensures consistent leadership and further enables better strategic planning for the Group. The Board also believes that the non-separation of roles does not affect the balance of power and authority within the Board.

Code Provision A.4.2

Under Code Provision A.4.2, every director, including those appointed for a specific term, should be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Not all directors of the Company retire strictly under Code Provision A.4.2. Bye-Law 110(A) stipulates that one-third of the directors of the Company who have been longest serving in office since their last election, except the Chairman or CEO, shall retire from office by rotation at each annual general meeting.

Code Provision B.1.3

This Code Provision deals with the terms of reference of a remuneration committee. The Company has adopted the terms of reference under Code Provision B.1.3 except that the terms of reference do not include reviewing and determining the remuneration packages of senior management. The Company believes that the remuneration packages of senior management should be the responsibility of the executive directors as they are in a better position to appraise the performance of senior management.

Audit Committee

On 19 November 2019, the Audit Committee together with the management of the Company reviewed the effectiveness of the systems of internal control throughout the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and discussed auditing and financial reporting matters including review of the Group's results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 before they were presented to the board of directors for approval.

Remuneration Committee

On 13 November 2019, the Remuneration Committee by circular resolutions determined the annual salaries and the Executive Bonus Scheme for its executive directors for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

- 35 -­

Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee

There are no updates on the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee since the publication of the immediate preceding annual report of the Company.

Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies contained in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as the code of conduct regarding director's securities transactions.

The Company has also made specific enquiry of all its directors to ascertain whether they have complied with or whether there has been any non-compliance with the required standard set out in the Model Code.

All directors complied with the provisions of the Model Code during the six months ended 30 September 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Joseph C. C. Wong

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

Directors of the Company as at the date hereof:

Executive directors:

Chumphol Kanjanapas (also known as Joseph C. C. Wong) (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Wallace Kwan Chi Kin (Chief Financial Officer)

Independent Non-Executive directors:

Wu Chun Sang, Lawrence Wu Chi Man and Agnes Kwong Yi Hang

- 36 -­

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered Office

Audit Committee

Victoria Place, 5th Floor

Mr. Wu Chun Sang

31 Victoria Street

(Chairman of Committee)

Hamilton HM 10

Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man

Bermuda

Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang

Principal Office

Remuneration Committee

27th Floor, Stelux House

Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man

698 Prince Edward Road East

(Chairman of Committee)

San Po Kong

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

Kowloon

Mr. Wu Chun Sang

Hong Kong

Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang

Principal Bankers

Hang Seng Bank Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

Corporation Limited

Auditors

Ernst & Young

Share Registrar

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

26 Burnaby Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Computershare Hong Kong Investor

Services Limited

Room 1712-1716

17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

Nomination Committee

Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong

(Chairman of Committee)

Mr. Wu Chun Sang

Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man

Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang

Corporate Governance Committee

Mr. Wallace Kwan Chi Kin

(Chairman of Committee)

Mr. Wu Chun Sang

Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man

Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang

- 37 -­

Email Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@stelux.com

Shareholder's Enquiries: ir@stelux.com

- 38 -­

