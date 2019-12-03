Stelux International : INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 0 12/03/2019 | 11:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability http://www.stelux.com Stock Code: 84 INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 website: www.stelux.com INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 The directors of Stelux Holdings International Limited (the "Company") report the interim results and financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The condensed consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019, the condensed consolidated cash flow statement and the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, all of which are unaudited, along with the relevant explanatory notes, are set out below. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2018 Note 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Continuing operations 4,5 593,686 751,598 Revenues Cost of sales (296,721) (368,435) Gross profit 6 296,965 383,163 Other losses, net (6,849) (11,232) Other income 7 24,754 9,728 Selling expenses (229,547) (289,000) General and administrative expenses (109,148) (104,645) Other operating expenses (16,541) (15,318) Finance costs (18,513) (12,861) 8 Loss before income tax (58,879) (40,165) Income tax expense 9 (8,639) (5,076) Loss for the period from continuing operations (67,518) (45,241) Discontinued operations - (1,706) Loss for the period from discontinued operations Gain on disposal of discontinued operations - 104,447 Profit for the period arising from discontinued operations - 102,741 (Loss)/profit for the period (67,518) 57,500 Attributable to: (67,627) 57,430 Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests 109 70 (Loss)/profit for the period (67,518) 57,500 10 Dividends - 198,830 Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to 11 HK cents HK cents the equity holders of the Company (6.46) (4.33) - Basic and diluted (Loss)/profit per share attributable to 11 the equity holders of the Company (6.46) 5.49 - Basic and diluted - 1 -­ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (67,518) 57,500 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences of translation of foreign (2,738) operations (681) Release of exchange reserve upon disposal of - discontiuned operations (14,978) (2,738) (15,659) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: - Gain on revaluation of property, plant and equipment 8,398 Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value 28 through other comprehensive income (302) 28 8,096 Other comprehensive loss for the period (2,710) (7,563) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (70,228) 49,937 Attributable to: (70,446) Equity holders of the Company 50,950 Non-controlling interests 218 (1,013) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (70,228) 49,937 - 2 -­ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Unaudited 31 March 30 September Note 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets 12 149,645 165,411 Property, plant and equipment Investment properties 12 586,100 586,100 Right-of-use assets 12 392,207 - Prepaid lease premium - 11,135 Intangible assets 12 64,224 65,633 Deferred tax assets 49,344 49,553 Equity investments at fair value through other 14,998 14,970 comprehensive income 14 Deposits and prepayments 53,642 55,080 Total non-current assets 1,310,160 947,882 Current assets 13 515,955 559,829 Inventories Trade and other receivables 14 166,620 182,488 Pledged bank deposit 58,857 56,649 Cash and cash equivalents 162,083 234,869 Total current assets 903,515 1,033,835 Total assets 2,213,675 1,981,717 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the Company 15 104,647 104,647 Share capital Reserves 809,887 880,324 Shareholders' funds 914,534 984,971 Non-controlling interests 7,100 7,129 Total equity 921,634 992,100 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities 32,819 31,004 Deferred tax liabilities Lease liabilities 190,567 - Total non-current liabilities 223,386 31,004 Current liabilities 16 210,119 237,472 Trade and other payables Income tax payable 17 22,927 32,840 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 642,302 688,301 Lease liabilities 193,307 - Total current liabilities 1,068,655 958,613 Total liabilities 1,292,041 989,617 Total equity and liabilities 2,213,675 1,981,717 - 3 -­ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from operating activities 102,150 Cash generated from operations 76,531 Interest paid (12,793) (12,861) Hong Kong profits tax refunded 10 - Overseas profits tax paid (10,998) (2,721) Overseas profits tax refunded 1,276 - Net cash generated from operating activities 79,645 60,949 Cash flows from investing activities (8,515) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,654) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and 107 equipment 1,626 Interest received 20 468 793 Disposal of business - 417,024 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing (7,940) activities 398,789 Cash flows from financing activities 54,090 Drawdown of bank loans 134,994 Repayment of bank loans (100,061) (327,109) Repayment of bank overdrafts - (6,365) Capital element of finance lease payments (28) (32) Principal portion of lease payment (102,185) - Increased in pledged bank deposit - (55,384) Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders - (198,830) Net cash used in financing activities (148,184) (452,726) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash (76,479) equivalents 7,012 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 April 234,869 246,278 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 3,693 28,410 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 162,083 281,700 Analysis of the balance of cash and cash equivalents: 162,083 Bank balances and cash 281,700 - 4 -­ CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Unaudited Attributable to equity holders of the Company Property, plant and Non- equipment Share Share Revaluation Exchange revaluation Retained controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve earnings Total interests Total equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 April 2018 104,647 1,977 10,123 (47,240) 201,644 749,439 1,020,590 8,193 1,028,783 Profit for the period - - - - - 57,430 57,430 70 57,500 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Exchange differences of translation of foreign operations - - - 402 - - 402 (1,083) (681) Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (302) - - - (302) - (302) Release of exchange reserve upon disposal of discontinued operations - - - (14,978) - - (14,978) - (14,978) Revaluation gain on transfer of property, plant and equipment to investment properties, net of tax - - - - 8,398 - 8,398 - 8,398 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period ended 30 September 2018 - - (302) (14,576) 8,398 57,430 50,950 (1,013) 49,937 Dividends paid - - - - - (198,830) (198,830) (227) (199,057) At 30 September 2018 104,647 1,977 9,821 (61,816) 210,042 608,039 872,710 6,953 879,663 At 1 April 2019 104,647 1,977 12,719 (54,114) 403,684 516,058 984,971 7,129 992,100 Effect of adoption of HKFRS 16 - - - - - 9 9 - 9 At 1 April 2019 (restated) 104,647 1,977 12,719 (54,114) 403,684 516,067 984,980 7,129 992,109 (Loss)/profit for the period - - - - - (67,627) (67,627) 109 (67,518) Other comprehensive income/(Loss): Exchange differences of translation of foreign operations - - - (2,847) - - (2,847) 109 (2,738) Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 28 - - - 28 - 28 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period ended 30 September 2019 - - 28 (2,847) - (67,627) (70,446) 218 (70,228) Dividends paid - - - - - - - (247) (247) At 30 September 2019 104,647 1,977 12,747 (56,961) 403,684 448,440 914,534 7,100 921,634 - 5 -­ NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial information have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the applicable requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The condensed interim consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the 2019 annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"). Except as mentioned below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial information are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. New and amended standards adopted by the Group

The Group has adopted the following new and amended standards for the first time for the current period's consolidated interim financial report: Amendments to HKFRS 9 HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Leases Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23 Except for the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 as further explained below, the adoption of the above new and amended standards have no material impact to the Group. HKFRS 16 "Lease" HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 Leases, HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, HK(SIC)-Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and HK(SIC)-Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from HKAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in HKAS 17. Therefore, HKFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor. The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 April 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained profits at 1 April 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17. - 6 -­ 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued) New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

New definition of a lease

Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 at the date of initial application. Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 April 2019.

At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their stand-alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non-lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component.

As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16

The Group has certain lease contracts for its office properties, retail shops and warehouse. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognize and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease by lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets; and leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognizes the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Impacts on transition Lease liabilities at 1 April 2019 were recognized based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019 and presented separately in the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2019. The right-of-use assets for leases were recognized based on the carrying amount as if the standard had always been applied, except for the incremental borrowing rate where the Group applied the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on HKAS 36 on that date. The Group elected to present the right-of-use assets separately in the consolidated balance sheet. - 7 -­ 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued) New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases (Continued) Impacts on transition (Continued)

The Group has used the following elective practical expedients when applying HKFRS 16 at

1 April 2019: Applied the short-term leases exemptions to leases with lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application

short-term leases exemptions to leases with lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application Excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application Used a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

Relied on its assessment of whether leases were onerous by applying HKAS 37 immediately before 1 April 2019 as an alternative to performing an impairment review The impact on the consolidated balance sheet as at 1 April 2019 as a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16 is as follows: Assets Right-of-use assets Prepaid lease premium Total assets Liabilities Lease liabilities Total liabilities Equity Retained earnings Total equity Increase/ (decrease) HK$'000 456,413 (11,135) 445,278 445,269 445,269 9 9 - 8 -­ 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued) New and amended standards adopted by the Group (Continued)

As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases (Continued) Impacts on transition (Continued)

The lease liabilities as at 1 April 2019 reconciled to the operating lease commitments as at

31 March 2019 is as follows: HK$'000 Operating lease commitments as at 31 March 2019 439,707 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019 (23,712) Discounted operating lease commitments as at 1 April 2019 415,995 Less: Commitments relating to short-term leases and those with a remaining lease term ending on or before 31 March 2020 (34,076) Commitments relating to leases not yet commence on 1 April 2019 (25,489) Commitments relating to leases of low-value assets (8) Add: Adjustments relating to changes in the lease payments 88,847 Lease liabilities as at 1 April 2019 445,269 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 192,013 Non-current lease liabilities 253,256 445,269 As a result of initially applying HKFRS 16, in relation to the leases that were previously classified as operating leases, the Group recognised HK$392,207,000 of right-of-use assets and HK$383,874,000 of lease liabilities as at 30 September 2019. Also in relation to those leases under HKFRS 16, the Group has recognised depreciation and finance costs, instead of operating lease expenses. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recognised HK$99,683,000 of depreciation charges and HK$5,720,000 of finance costs from these leases. - 9 -­ 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued) New standards, amendments to standards and interpretations not yet adopted (Continued)

The following new standards and amendments have been issued but are not effective for the financial year beginning 1 April 2019 and have not been early adopted: Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business 1 April 2020 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and Sale or Contribution of Assets To be determined HKAS 28 (2011) between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 April 2021 Amendments to HKAS 1 and Definition of Material 1 April 2020 HKAS 8 The Group is in the process of making an assessment of the impact of these new standards and amendments to standards upon initial application but is not yet in a position to state whether these new standards and amendments to standards would have a significant impact on its results of operations and financial position. Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. 2. ESTIMATES The preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these condensed interim consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that were applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. - 10 -­ 3. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Financial risk factors

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk.

The condensed interim consolidated financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 March 2019.

There have been no changes in the risk management policies since year end. Fair value estimation

The Group's financial instruments carried at fair value are analysed by the valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). The Group's equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income are measured at fair value and are classified as level 3. There were no transfers of financial instruments between level 1, level 2 and level 3 during the period. The Group's level 3 instruments are determined by using valuation techniques including discount cash flow analysis, with reference to inputs such as dividend stream, discount rates and other specific input relevant to those particular financial instruments. There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period. Group's valuation process

The Group's finance department reviews the valuations of the Group's financial instruments that are stated at fair value for financial reporting purposes, including level 3 fair values. These valuation results are then reported to the Chief Financial Officer and Group senior management for discussions in relation to the valuation processes and the reasonableness of the valuation results. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost

The carrying amounts of the Group's financial assets including bank balances and cash, deposits in approved financial institutions and trade and other receivables and financial liabilities including trade and other payables and short-term borrowings, approximate their fair values due to their short maturities. - 11 -­ 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION The chief operating decision-makers have been identified as the executive directors of the Company. The executive directors review the Group's financial information mainly from product and geographical perspectives. From a geographical perspective, the executive directors assess the performance of the Group's watch and optical operations in (i) Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China and (ii) the rest of Asia. Revenue represents sales of goods. Sales between operating segments are carried out on terms equivalent to those prevailing in arm's length transactions. The executive directors assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of adjusted earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT"). This measurement basis excludes unallocated income and net corporate expenses. The optical retail segment and certain subsidiaries under optical wholesale trading segment (the "Disposal group" or " discontinued operations") were discontinued and disposed on 1 June 2018. The watch retail segment and watch wholesale trading segment together formed the continuing operations. Unallocated income represents gain on disposal of discontinued operations. Net corporate expenses mainly represent corporate staff costs and provision for senior management bonus. Unallocated assets represent property, plant and equipment, investment properties and right-of- use assets at corporate level, unlisted equity investments, deferred tax assets, pledged bank deposit and cash and cash equivalents. Unallocated liabilities represent lease liabilities, other payables and accruals at corporate level, interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, deferred tax liabilities and income tax payable. Six months ended 30 September 2019 Continuing operations Watch wholesale Watch retail trading Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland Rest of China Asia Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenues from contracts with customers Gross segment 309,004 142,658 242,690 694,352 Inter-segment - - (100,666) (100,666) Sales to external customers 309,004 142,658 142,024 593,686 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 309,004 142,658 142,024 593,686 Segment results (39,328) (6,234) 19,255 (26,307) Net corporate expenses (14,059) Finance costs (18,513) Loss before income tax (58,879) Income tax expense (8,639) Loss for the period (67,518) - 12 -­ 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) As at 30 September 2019 Watch wholesale Watch retail trading Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China Rest of Asia Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 777,541 233,054 437,281 1,447,876 Unallocated assets 765,799 Total assets 2,213,675 Segment liabilities 316,966 109,605 104,366 530,937 Unallocated liabilities 761,104 Total liabilities 1,292,041 Six months ended 30 September 2018 Continuing operations Discontinued operations Watch Optical wholesale wholesale Watch retail trading Optical retail trading Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Macau and Macau and Mainland Rest of Mainland Rest of Group China Asia Sub-total China Asia Sub-total Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with

customers Gross segment 434,299 166,379 288,783 889,461 186,012 30,161 4,029 220,202 1,109,663 Inter-segment - - (137,863) (137,863) - - (1,244) (1,244) (139,107) Sales to external customers 434,299 166,379 150,920 751,598 186,012 30,161 2,785 218,958 970,556 Segment results (25,826) (3,636) 21,644 (7,818) 9,626 (3,443) 313 6,496 (1,322) Unallocated income - 104,447 104,447 Net corporate expenses (19,486) (5,481) (24,967) Finance costs (12,861) (440) (13,301) (Loss)/profit before income tax (40,165) 105,022 64,857 Income tax expense (5,076) (2,281) (7,357) (Loss)/profit for the period (45,241) 102,741 57,500 - 13 -­ 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) As at 31 March 2019 Watch wholesale Watch retail trading Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China Rest of Asia Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 582,945 150,340 462,157 1,195,442 Unallocated assets 786,275 Total assets 1,981,717 Segment liabilities 96,014 34,963 78,691 209,668 Unallocated liabilities 779,949 Total liabilities 989,617 5. REVENUES Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 593,686 Sales of goods 751,598 The Group's revenue is recognized at a point in time. - 14 -­ 6. OTHER LOSSES, NET Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 72 (1,760) Exchange loss, net (6,921) (9,472) (6,849) (11,232) 7. OTHER INCOME Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Building management fee income 1,230 1,170 Rental income 5,863 3,639 Interest income 468 793 Shared service income 13,200 - Sundries 3,993 4,126 24,754 9,728 8. EXPENSES BY NATURE The Group's loss before income tax from continuing operations has been derived after debiting the following items in the income statement. Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 17,361 - Owned 21,700 - Leased 23 28 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 99,683 - Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment 6,529 4,680 Amortisation of prepaid lease premium - 1,424 Amortisation of intangible assets 1,160 1,173 Operating leases on buildings - 150,482 Expenses relating to short-term leases and leases of low-value assets 29,054 - Provision for stocks 8,194 707 Donations 77 253 Employee benefit expenses 138,071 162,010 - 15 -­ 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: 16.5%) less relief for available tax losses. Taxation on overseas profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 September 2019 at the rates of taxation prevailing in those territories in which the Group operates. The amount of income tax charged to the consolidated income statement represents: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current income tax 3,410 Hong Kong profits tax 3,146 Overseas profits tax 3,121 4,012 Under/(over) provisions in respect of prior years 83 (3) 6,614 7,155 Deferred income tax 2,025 (2,079) Income tax expense 8,639 5,076 10. DIVIDENDS Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 No interim dividend for 2019 (2018: nil) per ordinary share - - No special dividend for 2019 (2018: paid of HK$0.19) - per ordinary share 198,830 - 198,830 At a board meeting held on 21 November 2019, the directors did not propose the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: nil). A conditional special distribution in cash of HK$0.19 dollar per share was proposed by the Board of Directors on 23 January 2018 relating to the disposal of the Optical Business and approved by the Company's shareholders at the special general meeting on 19 April 2018. This proposed special distribution, amounting to HK$198,830,000, and conditional upon the approval of the disposal of the Optical Business by the shareholders has been paid on 14 June 2018. - 16 -­ 11. (LOSS)/PROFIT PER SHARE Basic Basic (loss)/profit per share is calculated by dividing the (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 1,046,474 1,046,474 Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of (67,627) the Company (HK$'000) (45,311) Profit from discontinued operations attributable to equity holders - of the Company (HK$'000) 102,741 (Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (67,627) (HK$'000) 57,430 Basic loss per share from continuing operations (HK cents) (6.46) (4.33) Basic profit per share from discontinued operations (HK cents) - 9.82 Total basic (loss)/profit per share (HK cents) (6.46) 5.49 Diluted Diluted (loss)/profit per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 equal the basic (loss)/profit per share since there was no potentially dilutive ordinary share. - 17 -­ 12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Total Property, Prepaid Technical intangible plant and Investment lease Goodwill Trademarks know-how assets equipment properties premium HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Opening net book amount as at 1 April 2019 10,328 54,034 1,271 65,633 165,411 586,100 11,135 Additions - - - - 8,515 - Transfer to right-of-use assets - - - - - - (11,135) Exchange differences (309) 43 17 (249) (333) - - Disposals - - - - (35) - - Depreciation/amortisation - - (1,160) (1,160) (17,384) - - Impairment - - - - (6,529) - - Closing net book amount as at 30 September 2019 10,019 54,077 128 64,224 149,645 586,100 - Opening net book amount as at 1 April 2018 10,773 54,678 3,985 69,436 322,772 230,000 14,266 Additions - - - - 20,654 - - Revaluation upon transfer to investment properties - - - - 8,398 - - Transfer to investment properties - - - - (12,200) - - Transfer from property, plant and equipment - - - - - 12,200 - Exchange differences (694) (415) (256) (1,365) (4,741) - (598) Disposals - - - - (3,386) - - Depreciation/amortisation - - (1,173) (1,173) (21,728) - (1,424) Impairment - - - - (4,680) - - Closing net book amount as at 30 September 2018 10,079 54,263 2,556 66,898 305,089 242,200 12,244 Opening net book amount as at 1 October 2018 10,079 54,263 2,556 66,898 305,089 242,200 12,244 Additions - - - - 9,493 - - Revaluation upon transfer to investment property - - - - 217,100 - - Transfer to investment property - - - - (343,900) - Transfer from property, plant and equipment - - - - - 343,900 - Exchange differences 249 (229) (136) (116) 1,197 - 263 Disposals - - - - (3,192) - - Depreciation/amortisation - - (1,149) (1,149) (20,805) - (1,372) Write back of impairment - - - - 429 - - Closing net book amount as at 31 March 2019 10,328 54,034 1,271 65,633 165,411 586,100 11,135 - 18 -­ 13. INVENTORIES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Raw materials 129,988 130,073 Work-in-progress 5,387 5,561 Finished goods 593,766 630,103 729,141 765,737 Less: provision for inventories (213,186) (205,908) 515,955 559,829 14. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables, gross 89,767 86,036 Less: loss allowance for impairment of trade receivables (66) (494) Trade receivables, net (note) 89,701 85,542 Deposits 88,174 95,148 Other receivables 33,983 38,116 Prepayment 8,404 18,762 220,262 237,568 Less: non-current portion (53,642) (55,080) Current portion 166,620 182,488 Trade receivables analysed by invoice date: 42,224 0-60 days 35,027 Over 60 days 47,543 51,009 89,767 86,036 Note: The Group engages designated import and export agents for the importation of products from its subsidiaries in Hong Kong to its subsidiaries in Mainland China. The balances due from and due to the import and export agents are settled on a back-to-back basis, and such balances are repayable on demand. The Groups trade receivables and trade payables include balances due from and due to the import and export agents of HK$32,112,000 as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: HK$33,096,000). - 19 -­ 15. SHARE CAPITAL Number of Note shares of HK$'000 HK$0.1 each Issued and fully paid: At 30 September 2018, 31 March 2019, 1,046,474,025 104,647 1 April 2019 and 30 September 2019 Note: The Company and its subsidiaries did not set up or operate any share option scheme for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the year ended 31 March 2019. 16. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 90,856 87,451 Contract liabilities 502 1,058 Other payables 29,951 20,838 Accruals 88,810 128,125 Total trade and other payables 210,119 237,472 Trade payables analysed by invoice date: 50,378 0-60 days 45,722 Over 60 days 40,478 41,729 90,856 87,451 17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank borrowings, secured (a) 642,279 688,250 Obligations under finance leases (c) 23 51 642,302 688,301 Current portion (642,302) (688,301) Non-current portion - - - 20 -­ 17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (Continued) Note: The Group's bank borrowings are repayable as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Repayable on demand and within 1 year 642,279 688,250 642,279 688,250 Included in bank borrowings as at 30 September 2019 are secured borrowings of HK$642,279,000 (31 March 2019: HK$688,250,000), which are secured by property, plant and equipment, investment properties and pledged bank deposit of the Group. Movement in bank loans during the period is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Opening balance 688,250 927,935 Drawdown of bank loans 54,090 134,994 Repayment of bank loans (100,061) (327,109) Exchange differences - (1,145) Closing balance 642,279 734,675 The obligations under finance leases are repayable as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 1 year 26 57 26 57 Future finance charges on finance leases (3) (6) Present value of finance lease liabilities 23 51 The present value of finance lease liabilities is analysed as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 1 year 23 51 23 51 - 21 -­ 18. COMMITMENTS Non-cancellable operating leases (where the Group is the lessee)

The Group had future aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating lease as follow: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Commitments for minimum lease payments in relation to non- cancellable operating leases are payable as follows: 37,139 Not later than one year 224,862 Later than one year but not later than five years - 213,022 Later than five years - 1,823 37,139 439,707 Non-cancellable operating leases (where the Group is the lessor)

Minimum lease payments receivable on leases of certain land and buildings are as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Investment properties Commitments for minimum lease payments receivable in relation to non-cancellable operating leases are payable as follows: 10,250 Not later than one year 10,422 Later than one year but not later than five years 4,822 10,074 15,072 20,496 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Properties Commitments for minimum lease payments receivable in relation to non-cancellable subleases of operating leases are payable as follows: 1,242 Not later than one year 2,012 Later than one year but not later than five years 393 722 1,635 2,734 - 22 -­ 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability, directly or indirectly, to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial and operating decisions. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control or common significant influence. As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and was therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited. The following is a summary of the significant related party transactions carried out in the normal course of the Group's business: Provision of services to related companies Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental and services income from related companies (note) 20,231 13,622 Note: The provision of services to related companies is analysed as follows: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Building management service income (note a) 1,230 1,170 Shared service income (note b) 13,200 8,800 Rental income (note c) 3,192 1,836 Royalty income (note d) 458 353 Sundries 2,151 1,463 20,231 13,622 - 23 -­ 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Provision of services to related companies (Continued) Note: (Continued) A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group entered into a renewal agreement with Mengiwa Property Investment Limited ("MPIL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Yee Hing, for the provision of the following services for the period from 1 April

2019 to 31 March 2022: contract administration with respect to contracts entered into between MPIL and third parties from time to time; property agency liaison and tenancy management; management of the property manager of Stelux House; and other miscellaneous administrative services. The fee for the provision of the above services was agreed at HK$205,000 (2018: HK$195,000) per calendar month during the duration of the agreement, which will be expired on 31 March 2022. The Group provided administrative services to a related company which has directors in common with the Group. Shared service income was charged at cost basis allocated based on the counterparties' usage of each type of service, taking into account factors such as headcount and the number of shops. The Group provided leasing services to related parties which have directors in common with the Group. Rental income was charged to related parties based on the occupied area ratio times total actual costs incurred. The Group provided licensing service to related parties which have directors in common with the Group. Royalty income was charged at 10% of the amount invoiced by suppliers or vendors of the counterparties. Purchases of services from related companies Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental expense (note a) 8,100 7,594 Lease management expenses (note b) 300 300 8,400 7,894 - 24 -­ 19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Purchases of services from related companies (Continued) Note: During the period, certain subsidiaries of the Group have entered into tenancy agreements with the following related parties for office premises, shops, warehouses, showroom and car-parking spaces: Rental expenses for the Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 MPIL 3,892 5,305 Other related parties 4,208 2,289 8,100 7,594 A related party provided lease management service to the Group, The fee of the provision of such services was charged at pre-determined amount during the agreement period. Period/year-end balances arising from services income and rental expenses 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade balances receivable from related companies 24,660 8,451 Trade balances payable to related companies (2,205) (1,943) (iv) Key management compensation Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits 2,505 4,141 Other long-term benefits 41 63 2,546 4,204 - 25 -­ 20. DISPOSAL OF BUSINESS On 26 January 2018, the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with a related party for disposal of shares in the subsidiaries of the Group engaged in the Optical Business (the "Disposal") at a consideration of HK$400,000,000, subject to adjustments. The Disposal was communicated to shareholders on 22 March 2018 through a circular. The Disposal was subsequently approved by the Company's shareholders at a special general meeting on 19 April 2018. The completion of the Disposal took place on 1 June 2018, resulting in a gain on disposal of HK$104,447,000 as below. Unaudited HK$'000 Net assets disposed of: Property, plant and equipment 70,728 Prepaid lease premium 13,220 Other non-current assets 11,590 Inventories 216,403 Trade and other receivables 165,370 Cash and cash equivalents 59,987 Trade and other payables (211,538) Amount due to the Group (403,827) Other non-current liabilities (50,832) (128,899) Release of cumulative exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (14,978) Professional fees and taxes 35,603 Gain on disposal 104,447 Considerations (3,827) Satisfied by Cash 400,000 Waiver of intercompany debts (403,827) (3,827) An analysis of net inflow of bank balances and cash in respect of the Disposal is as follows: Unaudited For the six months ended 30 September 2018 HK$'000 Cash consideration net of expenses paid 376,674 Transfer of excess cash to the Group 40,350 Net inflow of bank balances and cash in respect of the Disposal (note) 417,024 Note: HK$12 million tax-related accrued payable paid after 30 September 2018. - 26 -­ 20. DISPOSAL OF BUSINESS (Continued) The financial performance presented are for the two months ended 31 May 2018. Unaudited For the two months ended 31 May 2018 HK$'000 Revenue 218,958 Other gains, net 102,443 Other income 15,953 Expenses (232,332) Profit before income tax 105,022 Income tax expense (2,281) Profit from discontinued operations 102,741 Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operations (14,978) Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations 87,763 21. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES In April 2018, a third party filed a legal claim against one of the subsidiaries of the Group (the "Subsidiary") for outstanding services fees plus interest and surcharges. Based on the legal opinion provided by the Subsidiary's external legal counsel, the directors are of the opinion that the outcome of this claim will not have a material adverse effect on the Group's financial position or results of its operations. - 27 -­ MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Group Turnover fell by 21.0% to HK$593.7 million

Loss Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company at HK$67.6 million

Group Gearing Ratio at 46.1% (March 2019: 40.3%)

Group Inventory reduced by 19.7% to HK$516.0 million vs that as at 30 September 2018 For the period under review, Group turnover decreased by 21.0% to HK$593.7 million (1H 2018: HK$751.6 million). The socio-political climate in Hong Kong since June 2019, the ongoing US-China trade war and the slowing economies in Greater China and Southeast Asia exerted severe pressures on the turnover performance of the Group. Hence, the Group reported a loss attributable to its equity holders of HK$67.6 million. Excluding the accounting impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the loss would have been HK$65.4 million. In 1H 2018, a profit of HK$57.4 million was recorded due to a gain on Disposal of the Optical Business which was recognised during 1H 2018, following the completion on 1 June 2018, by the Group of the disposal of its entire optical retail and wholesale businesses to its controlling shareholder. Excluding this gain on Disposal, the Group would have reported a loss of HK$47.0 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018. Group gross profit margin was maintained at around 50.0% (1H 2018: 51.0%) as more promotional activities were executed to stimulate consumer demand and to reduce inventory. Through strict inventory control and tightened stock procurement, the Group's inventory declined by 7.8% vs that at the end of March 2019 with faster inventory turnover days of 291 days (September 2018: 313 days). Group gearing ratio was 46.1% (March 2019: 40.3%) and capital expenditure was well contained at HK$8.5 million (1H 2018: HK$20.7 million). Shop numbers fell by 18.3% in line with Group strategy to rationalise shop portfolio. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil per ordinary share). CITY CHAIN GROUP City Chain Group turnover down by 24.8%

City Chain Group loss before interest and tax (LBIT) of HK$45.6 million (1H 2018: HK$29.5 million) The City Chain Group operates around 200 stores in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China (the "Greater China"), Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia together with on-line stores for "City Chain" and "Solvil et Titus". - 28 -­ Greater China Turnover for CITY CHAIN operations in Greater China fell by 28.9% to HK$309.0 million (1H 2018: HK$434.3 million). The diseconomies of scale associated from the fall in turnover, particularly, from Hong Kong led to an increase in LBIT to HK$39.3million (1H 2018: HK$25.8 million). Amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions and the socio-political events in Hong Kong since June 2019, reduced tourist traffic, weak local consumption and periodic disruption of shop operations severely impacted shop performance in Hong Kong, whilst weak tourist spending also impacted Macau. To improve performance in Mainland China, the Group has re-focused efforts and resources in the Greater Bay area. Hence, during the period, around 6% of same store sales growth was achieved. Together with an uplift in shop productivity and cost rationalisation, operating losses fell by 27.6% in Mainland China. The operating performance of our watch e-commerce business improved significantly with operating losses falling by 80.4% following various cost structuring measures and improvements in return on investment on paid traffic and conversion rate. The Group continues to increase allocation of marketing expenditure on our online operations in Greater China. Southeast Asia Due to stagnant export and domestic consumption, slowing economies were observed simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. With such weak market sentiment, turnover at our Southeast Asian operations declined by 14.2% to HK$142.7 million (1H 2018: HK$166.4 million). Total number of shops fell by 5.5%. These factors and also the impact from currency depreciation against the stronger Hong Kong dollar resulted in a LBIT of HK$6.2million (1H 2018: LBIT HK$3.6 million). Exchange neutral, our operations in Southeast Asia reported a LBIT of HK$3.8 million (1H 2018: EBIT HK$ 0.5 million). SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AND WHOLESALE TRADING Despite a moderate decrease of turnover by 5.9% to HK $142.0 million (1H 2018: HK$150.9 million), mainly due to stagnant order placement in Hong Kong, the Group's watch supply chain and wholesale trading units posted a profit of HK$19.3 million (1H 2018: HK$21.6 million) together with improvements in cost efficiencies. As the sole distributor for the "SEIKO" and "GRAND SEIKO" brand of watches in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Brunei and Malaysia, the Group's wholesale unit launched various marketing campaigns, which were well received, and with prompt service support promoted sell- through to retailers. - 29 -­ GROUP OUTLOOK We are confident Hong Kong, which will remain as our Group headquarters will recover and rebound despite the present external situation not being conducive for business. The Group remains committed to driving long term sustainable growth within the Greater Bay Area and South East Asia. As such, we continue to invest in one of our core growth strategies - developing a full watch retail O2O business and upgrading our CRM platforms. The first phase of the development was recently launched and final completion is scheduled in mid 2020. This, together with other measures, like strengthening the competitiveness of our brand and product portfolios will further enhance our market share in the watch retail sector over both the short term and longer horizon. To meet the pressing external situation, measures have also been adopted to strengthen liquidity and balance sheets. We believe that with appropriate strategies and measures, the Group will be in the right place to reap the full benefits when business conditions turn and improve. FINANCE The Group's capital management, currency and interest rate movement are constantly monitored and reviewed by the management of the Group to address and manage relevant financial risks relating to the Group's operations. The Group maintains prudent treasury management policies to address liquidity to finance both short-term and long-term working capital needs for business operations. Funds are generated from business operating activities and banking facilities in the form of term loans and short-term trading facilities. Forecast and actual cash flow analyses are continuously monitored. Maturity of assets and liabilities and requirement of financial resources for business operations are prudently managed. The gearing ratio was 46.1% (31 March 2019: 40.3%) with shareholders' funds standing at HK$914.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$985.0 million) and net debts of HK$421.4 million (31 March 2019: HK$396.8 million). The net debts are based on the bank borrowings of HK$642.3 million (31 March 2019: HK$688.3 million) less bank balance and cash of HK$220.9 million (of the Group as at 31 March 2019: HK$291.5 million) of which HK$58.9 million were pledged (HK$56.6 million at 31 March 2019). The Group's major borrowings are in Hong Kong dollars and mostly based on a floating rate at HIBOR or bank prime lending rates. As major revenues of the Group are in Hong Kong dollars and Macanese Pataca, the natural hedge mechanism was applied. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's total equity funds amounted to HK$921.6 million. The Group's cash inflow from its operations amounted to HK$79.6 million and coupled with its existing cash and unutilized banking facilities will fund its future needs. Upon adoption of HKFRS 16, the repayment of lease liabilities is included in financing activities and therefore the cash inflow from its operations increased. The unutilized banking facilities at 30 September 2019 were HK231.0 million. - 30 -­ As at 30 September 2019, Group current assets and current liabilities were approximately HK$903.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$1,033.8 million) and HK$1,068.7 million (31 March 2019: HK$958.6 million), respectively. The current ratio was approximately 0.85 (1.08 as at 31 March 2019). On the adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognized the commitments under operating leases for future periods as lease liabilities, whereas, under the previous accounting standard, no such liabilities were required. Therefore the net current assets is lower. The Group does not use any financial instruments for hedging purposes. The Group does not engage in speculative derivative trading. As at 30 September 2019, the Group does not have any significant contingent liabilities except disclosed in Note 21 to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Information. The Group does not have plans for material investments or change of capital assets. Since 30 September 2019, there have been no important events affecting the Group which have occurred, and, hence there are no details to disclose. The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE GROUP There was no change in the capital structure of the Group during the period. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP There was no change in the composition of the Group during the period. NUMBER AND REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES, REMUNERATION POLICIES, BONUS AND TRAINING SCHEMES The Group's remuneration policies are reviewed on a regular basis and remuneration packages are in line with market practices in the relevant countries where the Group operates. As of 30 September 2019, the Group had 1,288 employees (at 30 September 2018: 1,663 employees). DETAILS OF THE CHARGES ON GROUP ASSETS At at 30 September 2019, certain property, plant and equipment, investment properties and bank deposit amounting to HK$712.8 million (31 March 2019: HK$712.3 million) were pledged to secure banking facilities granted to the Group. Capital expenditures were under control and reduced to HK$8.5 million (1H 2018: HK$20.7 million) As at 30 September 2019, the Company had given guarantees to various banks to secure general banking facilities granted to certain subsidiaries amounting to HK$1,264 million. - 31 -­ INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES Mr. Wallace Kwan Chi Kin is eligible to an annual bonus determinable under the terms of an executive bonus scheme with respect to the management of the Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 ("Executive Bonus Scheme"). Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong declined to participate in the Executive Bonus Scheme for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. As such, Mr. Wong is not eligible to any bonus for the management of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Provision for the executive bonus in respect of Mr Kwan under the Executive Bonus Scheme for the six months ended 30 September 2019 amounted to HK$450,000 (2018: HK$1,550,000 for all directors eligible under the Executive Bonus Scheme). As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors, and the Company's chief executive in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies were as follows: The Company-Ordinary shares

Long position in shares and underlying shares of the Company Approximate Number of shares percentage of Personal Family Corporate/ Other issued share Name of Director interest interest trust interest interest Total capital Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong 548,474,814 11,000 855,200 - 549,341,014 52.49 (Note 1) Note: As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and was therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited. - 32 -­ Subsidiaries Approximate percentage of the total preference shares in Number of shares issue as at Personal Family Corporate 30 September interest interest interest Total 2019 City Chain (Thailand) Company Limited - Preference shares (1) Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong 200 Stelux Watch (Thailand) Company Limited - Preference shares (2) Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong 600 Stelux (Thailand) Limited - Preference shares (3) Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong 5,100 Note: - 208,800 209,000 99.52 - - 600 16.67 - - 5,100 100.00 City Chain (Thailand) Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Each preference share carries a right to vote and a right to an annual fixed dividend but not to any other profit sharing. Stelux Watch (Thailand) Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Each preference share carries a right to vote and a right to an annual fixed dividend but not to any other profit sharing. Stelux (Thailand) Limited is a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong is entitled to approximately 8.6% of the voting power of such subsidiary and an annual fixed dividend by virtue of the 5,100 preference shares held by him but not to any other profit sharing. Save as disclosed above, no directors, chief executive of the Company or their associates have any interest or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies. - 33 -­ INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS DISCLOSEABLE PURSUANT TO THE SFO As at 30 September 2019, the following persons had interests in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO: Long position in shares and underlying shares of the Company Approximate Number of shares percentage of Beneficial Family Corporate/ Other issued share Name of Shareholder interest interest trust interest interest Total capital Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong 548,474,814 11,000 855,200 - 549,341,014 52.49 (Note 1) Note: As at 30 September 2019, Yee Hing Company Limited ("Yee Hing") held 855,200 shares of the Company through its subsidiary Active Lights Company Limited, 55% of the total issued ordinary shares of Yee Hing Company Limited is held by Klayze Holdings Limited, which is the trustee of a discretionary trust (the "Trust"). Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is a beneficiary of the Trust and were therefore deemed to be interested in 855,200 shares of the Company through the Trust's interest in Yee Hing Company Limited. Save as disclosed above, the directors are not aware of any person (other than a director or chief executive of the Company or his/her respective associate(s)), who had an interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO as at 30 September 2019. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING IN OTHER MEMBERS OF THE GROUP The directors are not aware of any person (other than a director or chief executive of the Company or his/her respective associate(s)) who was directly or indirectly interested in 10% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meetings of any other member of the Group. OTHER DIRECTORS' INTERESTS None of the directors or their respective associates had any interest in a business apart from the Company's business which competes or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly with, the Company's business, or which would be required to be disclosed under Rule 8.10 of the Listing Rules if each of them were a controlling shareholder. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES The Company has not redeemed any of its shares during the period. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's shares during the year. - 34 -­ CORPORATE GOVERNANCE During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Company has complied with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code Provisions") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Code"), except for the following deviations: Code Provision A.2.1 Under Code Provision A.2.1 of the Code, the roles of Chairman and chief executive officer ("CEO") should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Under the current organisation structure of the Group, Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong is both the Chairman and CEO of the Group. The Board believes that with Mr. Joseph C.C. Wong acting as both Chairman and CEO ensures consistent leadership and further enables better strategic planning for the Group. The Board also believes that the non-separation of roles does not affect the balance of power and authority within the Board. Code Provision A.4.2 Under Code Provision A.4.2, every director, including those appointed for a specific term, should be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Not all directors of the Company retire strictly under Code Provision A.4.2. Bye-Law 110(A) stipulates that one-third of the directors of the Company who have been longest serving in office since their last election, except the Chairman or CEO, shall retire from office by rotation at each annual general meeting. Code Provision B.1.3 This Code Provision deals with the terms of reference of a remuneration committee. The Company has adopted the terms of reference under Code Provision B.1.3 except that the terms of reference do not include reviewing and determining the remuneration packages of senior management. The Company believes that the remuneration packages of senior management should be the responsibility of the executive directors as they are in a better position to appraise the performance of senior management. Audit Committee On 19 November 2019, the Audit Committee together with the management of the Company reviewed the effectiveness of the systems of internal control throughout the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and discussed auditing and financial reporting matters including review of the Group's results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 before they were presented to the board of directors for approval. Remuneration Committee On 13 November 2019, the Remuneration Committee by circular resolutions determined the annual salaries and the Executive Bonus Scheme for its executive directors for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. - 35 -­ Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee There are no updates on the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee since the publication of the immediate preceding annual report of the Company. Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies contained in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as the code of conduct regarding director's securities transactions. The Company has also made specific enquiry of all its directors to ascertain whether they have complied with or whether there has been any non-compliance with the required standard set out in the Model Code. All directors complied with the provisions of the Model Code during the six months ended 30 September 2019. On behalf of the Board Joseph C. C. Wong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 21 November 2019 Directors of the Company as at the date hereof: Executive directors: Chumphol Kanjanapas (also known as Joseph C. C. Wong) (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Wallace Kwan Chi Kin (Chief Financial Officer) Independent Non-Executive directors: Wu Chun Sang, Lawrence Wu Chi Man and Agnes Kwong Yi Hang - 36 -­ CORPORATE INFORMATION Registered Office Audit Committee Victoria Place, 5th Floor Mr. Wu Chun Sang 31 Victoria Street (Chairman of Committee) Hamilton HM 10 Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man Bermuda Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang Principal Office Remuneration Committee 27th Floor, Stelux House Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man 698 Prince Edward Road East (Chairman of Committee) San Po Kong Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong Kowloon Mr. Wu Chun Sang Hong Kong Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang Principal Bankers Hang Seng Bank Limited The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Auditors Ernst & Young Share Registrar MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 26 Burnaby Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Room 1712-1716 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Nomination Committee Mr. Joseph C. C. Wong (Chairman of Committee) Mr. Wu Chun Sang Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang Corporate Governance Committee Mr. Wallace Kwan Chi Kin (Chairman of Committee) Mr. Wu Chun Sang Professor Lawrence Wu Chi Man Dr. Agnes Kwong Yi Hang - 37 -­ Email Contacts Investor Relations: ir@stelux.com Shareholder's Enquiries: ir@stelux.com - 38 -­ Attachments Original document

