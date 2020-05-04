Log in
Stemline Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

05/04/2020 | 11:23am EDT

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) to Menarini Group is fair to Stemline shareholders. On behalf of Stemline shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Stemline shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Stemline Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stemline shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval.

The Stemline merger investigation concerns whether Stemline and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Stemline shareholders; (2) determine whether Menarini Group is underpaying for Stemline; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Stemline shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Stemline shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-stock-merger-menarini-group/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemline-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-stemline-therapeutics-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301051977.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
