Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stenzel Clinical Services Hires Rita Rippentrop as Community Outreach Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:22pm EDT

WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stenzel Clinical Services is pleased to announce the arrival of Rita Rippentrop. She brings decades of clinical expertise to her new role.

Rita Rippentrop
Stenzel Clinical Services is pleased to announce the arrival of Rita Rippentrop.


Rita completed her graduate education at Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California, where she received a Masters of Divinity with a concentration in Marriage and Family Therapy, and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Illinois. Her career has included conflict resolution, therapy, grief group curriculum development and facilitation, school-based services, community outreach and team development.

She comes to Stenzel Clinical with leadership experience in both the non-profit and health care settings. She has led teams of clinicians providing structure, processes and supervision. Collectively, her teams creatively responded to the mental health needs of community partners, providing school-based services, violence prevention, outpatient therapy and psycho-educational groups. Rita enjoys developing collaborative community partnerships, getting to know who does what in a community and finding the places where synergy can be found to move the needle on an issue or improve a response to a community need.

In addition to providing therapy and clinical supervision, Rita will serve as Community Outreach Director. In this role, Rita will continue to collaborate with referral sources and community partners regarding faith, counseling, mental health and meeting the needs in the community. This will allow Stenzel Clinical to meet the needs in the community and assist in prevention, as well as provide clinical treatment when people find their way to one of the four Stenzel office locations. There, licensed clinicians work with clients and help them find ways to accept, heal and grow from whatever life has brought their way.

“We’re thrilled Rita is here,” said Grant Stenzel, MS LCPC and owner of Stenzel Clinical Services. “Her new role will help us hear more from our trusted sources and develop new collaborative partnerships. We always want to be in tune with current trends and issues to determine how well our services are working and if we need to provide additional specialties, and Rita will keep us plugged into that.”

Stenzel Clinical is also willing to provide some clinical input for prevention and outreach regarding various topics, including mental health, parenting or discipline approaches, substance use, healthy relationships and more.

If you’d like to learn more about Stenzel Clinical Services, visit stenzelclinical.com. If you want to explore collaborative partnership ideas you have, you can contact Rita at: RitaR@StenzelClinical.com.

Media Contact Information

Cindy Lincoln
Practice Manager
Stenzel Clinical Services
Wheaton – Naperville – Geneva – Schaumburg
Phone: 630.588.1201
Cindy.lincoln@stenzelclinical.com
www.stenzelclinical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1803048-f1f3-4120-a383-355a5b1d6c6e

Stenzel_2016_Logo_red.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21pEMCLAIRE FINANCIAL : Hulings Appointed to the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Advisory Council...
PU
09:21pSAFILO S P A : Launches a Share Capital Increase Up to a Maximum of Euro 150 Million as Part of a Comprehensive Refinancing Plan to Support Execution of Business Plan
PU
09:21pBEST BUY : Clubhouse Network partner to bring tech to Boston teens
PU
09:21pCENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE : buys Henan property from chairman
AQ
09:21pRetailers gearing up for holidays, higher sales
GL
09:21pCITIGROUP : Citi Raises Base Rate
BU
09:20pNAPEO Membership Elects Charlie Vance of Erigo Employer Solutions to NAPEO Board of Directors
PR
09:20pINTEG SRVS : Needle-exchange program gets mixed response
AQ
09:20pCORE LABORATORIES' THIRD QUARTER 2018 WEBCAST AT 7 : 30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 25, 2018
PR
09:19pWATER NOW : Enters South African Market Via Partnership with African Horizon Technologies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Saudi Arabia, four other Gulf states to enter key JP Morga..
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.