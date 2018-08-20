Step Into Swim™ Donations Nearly Double in 2018

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF®) would like to thank donors to its Step Into Swim™ Campaign whose contributions have furthered the campaign’s mission of creating one million more swimmers. SIS enables underprivileged children across the country to learn the lifesaving skill of swimming.

“How often does one dollar do three great things: prevent drowning, create more swimmers, and increase demand for water-based activity?” asked Thomas Lachocki, Ph. D., CEO of NSPF. “When we open our wallet to fund swim lessons, we open the door to brighter futures.”

Pentair donated $40,000 in late 2017 to help jump-start the 2018 program. Pentair is a global water technology company, delivering smart, sustainable solutions that improve, move and help people enjoy water.

Master Pools Guild (MPG) generously donated $40,000 for the third year in a row. MPG builders are craftsmen, operating with a strong commitment to high quality, customer service, and good business ethics.

The Bill Kent Family Foundation donated $10,000. The Foundation seeks to contribute to building a socially and economically just society that values nature and protects the ecological balance for future generations; promotes humane health care; and fosters educational programs, art, and culture that enrich communities.

The National Plasterers Council (NPC) contributed $10,000 this year, up from $5,000 in 2017. NPC has been active in the pool industry for decades, focusing on pool surface research and educational programs for pool surface applicators.

Hayward joined the growing list of manufacturers supporting SIS this year, with a donation of $5,000. Hayward offers environmentally responsible, cutting-edge pool and spa equipment for residential and commercial, in-ground, and above-ground pools.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) donated $5,000, a repeat of their donations in 2016 and 2017. The ACC represents a diverse set of companies that invest tens of millions of dollars to ensure modern day products are safe for both communities and the environment.

SIS also received $1,000 from the Blake Stabler Fund, established in 2018 by William Stabler in memory of his son, Blake, an avid swimmer.

Between the recognized donors, NSPF Instructors, and other individual and organization donations, Step Into Swim raised over $112,000 in 2018. Every dollar donated to Step Into Swim goes directly toward qualified learn to swim programs. To help change the world, one swimmer at a time, and to learn more about Step Into Swim, visit www.stepintoswim.org.

About the National Swimming Pool Foundation®

We believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. Whether it’s encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we make a difference. Founded in 1965 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, NSPF proceeds go to fund education, research, and to help create swimmers. For a full listing of the NSPF family of products, programs, and services, visit nspf.org.

