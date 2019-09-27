Stepan : Using Experimental Design to Evaluate New, 100% Active Surfactants at the Midwest SCC Fall Technical Symposium, Oct. 8

In the Personal Care field, natural and safe ingredient concerns and regulatory compliance make it difficult for formulators to strike a balance between cost and performance. Terri Germain, Stepan Company Business Development Manager - Consumer Products, will explain why one-to-one substitutions of an ingredient is not the answer to this formulation challenge in her presentation, 'Using Design of Experiments for Personal Care Applications,' at the Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists' Fall Technical Symposium on Oct. 8 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Stepan Company has been using experimental design to evaluate new, naturally derived, 100-percent active surfactants that can replace traditional betaines and amides to help minimize costs. Germain will explain how Stepan uses design-of-experiment tools to find optimum ratios of primary and new secondary surfactants without sacrificing viscosity or foam performance.

Stepan is delighted to once again take part in the Society for Cosmetic Chemists (SCC)'s Fall Technical Symposium, which brings chemists together to help promote high standards of practice in the cosmetic sciences, and share latest innovations and insights. The SCC is a professional organization for cosmetic chemists dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science.

Learn more about Stepan's personal care solutions by visiting our Personal Care page and learn more about the SCC by visiting their website.