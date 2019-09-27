Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stepan : Using Experimental Design to Evaluate New, 100% Active Surfactants at the Midwest SCC Fall Technical Symposium, Oct. 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:13am EDT

In the Personal Care field, natural and safe ingredient concerns and regulatory compliance make it difficult for formulators to strike a balance between cost and performance. Terri Germain, Stepan Company Business Development Manager - Consumer Products, will explain why one-to-one substitutions of an ingredient is not the answer to this formulation challenge in her presentation, 'Using Design of Experiments for Personal Care Applications,' at the Midwest Society of Cosmetic Chemists' Fall Technical Symposium on Oct. 8 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Stepan Company has been using experimental design to evaluate new, naturally derived, 100-percent active surfactants that can replace traditional betaines and amides to help minimize costs. Germain will explain how Stepan uses design-of-experiment tools to find optimum ratios of primary and new secondary surfactants without sacrificing viscosity or foam performance.

Stepan is delighted to once again take part in the Society for Cosmetic Chemists (SCC)'s Fall Technical Symposium, which brings chemists together to help promote high standards of practice in the cosmetic sciences, and share latest innovations and insights. The SCC is a professional organization for cosmetic chemists dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science.

Learn more about Stepan's personal care solutions by visiting our Personal Care page and learn more about the SCC by visiting their website.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aCHINA SUCCESS FINANCE : MAJOR TRANSACTION — PROVISION OF GUARANTEE
PU
11:48aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Chang Beer UK Limited
PU
11:48aSURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Excercise of Options, Issue of Equity & TVR
PU
11:48aAMERICAN AIRLINES : The tale of two 30-year journeys in Miami
PU
11:48aRice Market - Procurement Intelligence Report, Rice Price, Rice Strategic Sourcing Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
11:46aADVICENNE : Publishes its 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
BU
11:46aJACQUET METAL SERVICE SA : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
BU
11:45aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 16 Sept to 20 Sept 2019
GL
11:43aGREENCORE : Statement re FY19 Results and 2020 AGM
PU
11:43aWINDELN DE : Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on capital reduction, capital increase and new Authorized Capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group