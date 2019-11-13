Stephan Sieber named as new CEO

WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Transporeon, one of Europe’s largest software-as-a-service companies with a rapidly growing presence in the U.S., has strengthened its management team through the appointment of Stephan Sieber as its new CEO. Sieber took on the position as operational managing director of the cloud-based logistics service provider on 12 November 2019. The two founders, Marc-Oliver Simon and Martin Mack, remain shareholders in the Group and will shape the future development of Transporeon through active roles on the advisory board.



In explaining the reinforcement of its management team and the founders’ change of role, Marc-Oliver Simon pointed to the numerous opportunities that need to be studied and explored: “Transporeon continues to be very successful in transforming Europe’s transportation market and gaining momentum in the U.S., a key growth market for the company. Our solutions offer industrial companies and retailers as well as carriers a real benefit by digitalising processes, cutting waiting times and reducing empty mileage. This also brings a benefit for the environment. We currently have numerous ideas that we want to pursue, in the areas of market intelligence and big data for example. Stephan Sieber is the ideal leadership personality to follow up on these ideas. I am looking forward to continuing to play a role in shaping the future of Transporeon as a member of the advisory board.”

Stephan Sieber is ideally equipped for his future role. Sieber brings 13 years of experience from SAP, most recently as managing director of SAP Switzerland. Afterwards, he successfully shaped the development of ERP provider Unit4 over a period of five years, with three as CEO with responsibility for more than 4,000 employees. During that time, Sieber was responsible for advancing service economy approaches and new service models made possible through innovative technologies. “Our decision in favour of Stephan Sieber was based on his proven expertise in growing technology companies, as well as his extensive leadership experience. It’s a perfect match for Transporeon”, Martin Mack emphasised. “Our main task initially will be to make it possible for Stephan Sieber to get fully up to speed. We will then focus on the strategic topics at Transporeon, for example further development of solutions, partnerships, customer relations and business areas, as advisory board members for our investor Hg.”

On his decision to join Transporeon, Stephan Sieber commented, “Transporeon has undergone a remarkable development, thanks also to its strong investors. The company has followed a consistent course, especially in terms of international expansion and development of the business portfolio. As a result, revenues have grown globally by 50 percent in the past three years alone. I see Transporeon today as a leader in technology-driven services, not only in the logistics sector, but in the entire B2B area. I’m therefore delighted to be able to play a part in driving the future growth of the company.”

