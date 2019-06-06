Stephanie Ford, Lana King and Kilynn Sommer of Mitel Honored as Three of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

Recognized for channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership
Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named Stephanie Ford, Regional Vice President
of Enterprise Sales UC; Lana King, Senior Director of Global Channel
Strategy and Programs; and Kilynn Sommer, Senior Director of Channel
Marketing and Events, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.
The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel
ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution
providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her
contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary
leadership. CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel
leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their
professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing
dedication to the IT channel.
-
As Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales UC, Stephanie Ford
focuses on growing and enhancing the direct touch aspect of Mitel’s
business by collaborating with partners to ensure delivery of an
exceptional customer experience. Ford also helps partners navigate new
solutions and adapt to meeting the demands of digital transformation
through a customer-centric sales approach. She additionally supports
Mitel’s channel program team in executing program objectives aimed at
growing Mitel’s market share.
-
In her role as Senior Director of Global Channel Strategy and
Programs, Lana King ensures channel program requirements and benefits
align with the company’s go-to-market strategy while also supporting
partner investments and performance. Her work includes connecting
Mitel’s internal networks with partners through different forms of
engagement, along with providing opportunities for support and
training, open communications and feedback. She also played an
integral part in the launch of Mitel’s new partner relationship
management solution and program dashboard.
-
As Senior Director of Channel Marketing and Events, Kilynn
Sommer creates highly effective lead generation programs, which enable
partners to market and promote their partnership with Mitel more
easily. Over the last several months, she successfully planned and led
efforts around key Mitel on-site and UCaaS growth initiatives.
Sommer’s current goals center around continuing to build a robust,
lead-generating marketplace from which the channel can pick and choose
programs to fit their requirements and leverage to grow their business.
Quotes
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are
accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships,
incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in
their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This
accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are
proud to honor their achievements.”
“Many businesses are fast tracking their move to cloud as they digitally
transform and look to gain operational efficiencies. An increasing
number of these organizations are also viewing their communications and
collaboration services as a perfect starting point,” said Lou McElwain,
Senior Vice President, Americas Sales - UC, Mitel. “Stephanie, Lana and
Kilynn are on the frontlines, helping partners pivot to take advantage
of this opportunity, and providing our customers flexible options
whether they choose public, private or hybrid cloud.”
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of
CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
Additional Facts
-
Mitel is trusted by more than 70 million users each day to provide an
exceptional communications and collaboration experience.
-
Synergy Research Group ranks Mitel #1 in total cloud seats seven
consecutive years.
-
Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants
for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications
as a Service.
