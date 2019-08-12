Stephanie Garbarini Named Vice President of Marketing at Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Garbarini, a marketing leader and branding specialist, has been named the firm's new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, she will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Elliman's fully-integrated national marketing program, and will be the force behind brand creation, brand management and market positioning.

"We are tremendously impressed with Stephanie's extraordinary talents and her commitment to delivering best-in-class client service," said Scott Durkin, president and COO of the firm. "She is a powerful marketer and branding expert and her work includes the creation and implementation of many successful campaigns. We know she will be a tremendous leader and asset to our agents."

Garbarini's passion for customer centricity and branded experiences began during her tenure at Chicago's Regent property, where she was focused on reinventing sales enablement and building brand loyalty. Her career path led her back to New York City and into the world of retail where she quickly established herself as a digital expert who embraced the power of analytics to help drive decision making across strategy and media. Her New York City tenure includes notable contributions to J. Crew, Liz Claiborne, Barneys, and most recently, the Ascena Retail Group.

"Stephanie's focus throughout her career has been at the crossroads of fashion, real estate and hospitality," said Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "This background brings a unique and strategic vision to our brand. We are very happy to have her on board at Elliman."

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Douglas Elliman family and for the opportunity to work with this powerful global brand," said Garbarini. "I have always had a passion for real estate, and I look forward to bringing my strengths, knowledge and relationships to the firm. There is so much creative talent here in the marketing division, and I couldn't not be happier to take on this new challenge."

Garbarini is an avid runner who also enjoys traveling with her family. She lives in Bronxville and the North Fork of Long Island with her husband and two sons.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 118 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

