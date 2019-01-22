Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stephen Webster Joins Atwell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:08pm EST

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Stephen Webster as Director of Program Management. Based in Atwell’s Southfield office, Webster will support Atwell’s construction management and program management practices, manage resource allocation, grow client relationships and lead client programs nationwide.

Webster brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial design, construction, and program management. His background is founded in architectural design and construction projects, including mixed-use, hotel, retail, restaurant, food processing, and industrial. He has the proven ability to develop and implement regional and nationwide programs for major corporations, from start to finish, maintaining a strict schedule, adhering to all building codes and ordinances, meeting desires of owners or tenants and completing projects on-time and within budget.

Webster earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Detroit and has certifications in Business Administration and Project Management.

“We are excited to have Stephen join the team,” says Kurt Beleck, vice president, “His experience in project management, coupled with his expertise in architecture projects will help us continue our pursuit of excellence on Atwell’s Real Estate and Land Development team.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with offices throughout the country that deliver a broad range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in three core markets: real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas. Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right of way support, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Kachikwu inaugurates APPO Board
AQ
12:42pBEHAVIOSEC : Names Dave Lapin Chief Revenue Officer
BU
12:42pTRAVELERS : Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses -- Update
DJ
12:41pMUST READ : Lanvin Names Bruno Sialelli as Creative Director, Bravado Acquires Epic Rights
AQ
12:40pPATISSERIE : Scandal-hit Patisserie Valerie owner calls in administrators
RE
12:40pMICROSOFT : Aims at School Market with New Classroom Pen -CNBC
DJ
12:38pWHAT'S NEW IN EDU &NDASH; BETT EDITION : Announcing new Windows 10 devices and tools to drive better learning outcomes
PU
12:37pMOODY : Khalil Says Steps Needed after Lebanon Rating Downgraded
AQ
12:36pDAVE CANTIN GROUP : Names Woodward a Regional Managing Director
BU
12:35pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2018/2019 9-month sales at EUR 36.3 million : Strong Printing activity and Delays in invoicing for hardware
AN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase
5ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.