Stephen Webster Joins Atwell

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Stephen Webster as Director of Program Management. Based in Atwell’s Southfield office, Webster will support Atwell’s construction management and program management practices, manage resource allocation, grow client relationships and lead client programs nationwide.

Webster brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial design, construction, and program management. His background is founded in architectural design and construction projects, including mixed-use, hotel, retail, restaurant, food processing, and industrial. He has the proven ability to develop and implement regional and nationwide programs for major corporations, from start to finish, maintaining a strict schedule, adhering to all building codes and ordinances, meeting desires of owners or tenants and completing projects on-time and within budget.

Webster earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Detroit and has certifications in Business Administration and Project Management.

“We are excited to have Stephen join the team,” says Kurt Beleck, vice president, “His experience in project management, coupled with his expertise in architecture projects will help us continue our pursuit of excellence on Atwell’s Real Estate and Land Development team.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with offices throughout the country that deliver a broad range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in three core markets: real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas. Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right of way support, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

