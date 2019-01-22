Stephen Webster Joins Atwell

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Stephen Webster as Director of Program
Management. Based in Atwell’s Southfield office, Webster will support
Atwell’s construction management and program management practices,
manage resource allocation, grow client relationships and lead client
programs nationwide.
Webster brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial design,
construction, and program management. His background is founded in
architectural design and construction projects, including mixed-use,
hotel, retail, restaurant, food processing, and industrial. He has the
proven ability to develop and implement regional and nationwide programs
for major corporations, from start to finish, maintaining a strict
schedule, adhering to all building codes and ordinances, meeting desires
of owners or tenants and completing projects on-time and within budget.
Webster earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of
Detroit and has certifications in Business Administration and Project
Management.
“We are excited to have Stephen join the team,” says Kurt Beleck, vice
president, “His experience in project management, coupled with his
expertise in architecture projects will help us continue our pursuit of
excellence on Atwell’s Real Estate and Land Development team.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with offices throughout the country that deliver a broad
range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in three core
markets: real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and
gas. Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and
right of way support, engineering, land surveying, environmental
compliance and permitting, and project and program management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005740/en/