Stephens Inc. : Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of PGA Golfer Dicky Pride

Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm, today announced
that it has expanded its golf brand ambassador program with the
sponsorship of PGA Tour member, Dicky Pride. He joins golfers David
Lingmerth, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez as
Stephens representatives.
Dicky Pride plans to extend his professional playing years on the
Champions Tour beginning in July this year when he turns 50. His first
competition will be the Senior Open Championship, played this year in
England at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club.
As part of the multi-year agreement, Pride will wear the Stephens logo
on his golf shirt and hat during tournament play. In addition, he will
participate in corporate events, as well as select advertising and
social media.
Pride was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and played on the collegiate level
at the University of Alabama. He joined the PGA Tour in 1994, and has
played on the PGA Tour and Web.com tour. “I am truly honored and proud
to represent Stephens Inc. on the Champions Tour and the PGA Tour,” said
Pride. “Having many family ties to Arkansas, I have always had great
respect for the firm and the relationship-oriented approach they bring
to each client and project. Therefore, I look forward to a successful
partnership for many years to come.”
“I have often said that golf is a great teacher of the fundamentals of
life: patience, diligence and personal accountability,” said Warren
Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens Inc. “All of us at
Stephens are excited to welcome Dicky to our golf ambassador program as
we continue to promote the game of golf on the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour
and now the Champions Tour.”
About Stephens Inc.
Stephens Inc. is an independent financial services firm headquartered in
Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held
Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes
corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions,
institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United
States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.
Member NYSE, SIPC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005948/en/