Stephens Inc. : Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of PGA Golfer Dicky Pride

Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm, today announced that it has expanded its golf brand ambassador program with the sponsorship of PGA Tour member, Dicky Pride. He joins golfers David Lingmerth, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez as Stephens representatives.

Dicky Pride plans to extend his professional playing years on the Champions Tour beginning in July this year when he turns 50. His first competition will be the Senior Open Championship, played this year in England at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Pride will wear the Stephens logo on his golf shirt and hat during tournament play. In addition, he will participate in corporate events, as well as select advertising and social media.

Pride was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and played on the collegiate level at the University of Alabama. He joined the PGA Tour in 1994, and has played on the PGA Tour and Web.com tour. “I am truly honored and proud to represent Stephens Inc. on the Champions Tour and the PGA Tour,” said Pride. “Having many family ties to Arkansas, I have always had great respect for the firm and the relationship-oriented approach they bring to each client and project. Therefore, I look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”

“I have often said that golf is a great teacher of the fundamentals of life: patience, diligence and personal accountability,” said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens Inc. “All of us at Stephens are excited to welcome Dicky to our golf ambassador program as we continue to promote the game of golf on the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour and now the Champions Tour.”

