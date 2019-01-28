Stephens Insurance Announces CEO Succession

Stephens Insurance, LLC, an affiliate of Stephens Inc., an independent,
financial services firm, today announced that effective June 3, 2019,
Miles Stephens will become President and CEO of Stephens Insurance,
succeeding Martin Rhodes who will become Chairman, following a
successful 14-year tenure. Mr. Stephens and Mr. Rhodes will work in
tandem through the transition to ensure the strategic goals and
objectives of Stephens Insurance and those of its clients.
Mr. Rhodes joined Stephens Insurance in 2005 and grew the business into
the largest-privately owned insurance brokerage in the Mid-South. As a
significant, long-term interest of the Stephens organization, the
appointment of Miles Stephens positions the business for future
sustainable growth. Mr. Stephens has spent the past four years as an
investment banker at Stephens Inc. focused on auto retail and energy,
key industries in which Stephens Insurance has a presence. He has deep
sector expertise and brings an approach rooted in research, analysis and
client engagement.
“Being a part of an incredible team and building Stephens Insurance into
an industry leader has been a rewarding and meaningful endeavor. What
first attracted me to the company was the family ownership structure and
the abiding commitment of Warren Stephens to the business. This has been
an important differentiator for our practice and those we serve,” stated
Mr. Rhodes. “As a multi-generational, family organization, it is
exciting to have Miles lead this important business for Stephens and
continue the success of this first-class insurance organization,” he
concluded.
Mr. Stephens commented, “Marty has made an indelible impact on Stephens
Insurance and it’s now my mission to build upon this momentum. The
insurance industry, and how it services clients, is ever changing and
how we tackle this complex environment over the near and long-term will
define our place in the market. I look forward to working with Marty and
team in guiding the business forward at this unique time for Stephens
Insurance. ”
Since joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Stephens has been a member of the
Investment Banking division, most recently as a senior vice president
advising mid to large sized companies. Earlier in his career, he worked
for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management and Lehman Brothers. He is a
graduate of Dartmouth College and received his MBA from Columbia
Business School.
About Stephens Insurance, LLC
Stephens Insurance is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and is one
of the largest privately-owned insurance brokerages in the Mid-South.
There are currently more than 170 associates throughout Stephens
Insurance’s network of offices in Fayetteville, Dallas, Austin, Jackson,
Houston, and Birmingham. Stephens Insurance National Producer #8844362
About Stephens Inc.
Stephens Inc. is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in
Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held
Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes
corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions,
institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United
States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.
