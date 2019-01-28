Stephens Insurance Announces CEO Succession

Stephens Insurance, LLC, an affiliate of Stephens Inc., an independent, financial services firm, today announced that effective June 3, 2019, Miles Stephens will become President and CEO of Stephens Insurance, succeeding Martin Rhodes who will become Chairman, following a successful 14-year tenure. Mr. Stephens and Mr. Rhodes will work in tandem through the transition to ensure the strategic goals and objectives of Stephens Insurance and those of its clients.

Mr. Rhodes joined Stephens Insurance in 2005 and grew the business into the largest-privately owned insurance brokerage in the Mid-South. As a significant, long-term interest of the Stephens organization, the appointment of Miles Stephens positions the business for future sustainable growth. Mr. Stephens has spent the past four years as an investment banker at Stephens Inc. focused on auto retail and energy, key industries in which Stephens Insurance has a presence. He has deep sector expertise and brings an approach rooted in research, analysis and client engagement.

“Being a part of an incredible team and building Stephens Insurance into an industry leader has been a rewarding and meaningful endeavor. What first attracted me to the company was the family ownership structure and the abiding commitment of Warren Stephens to the business. This has been an important differentiator for our practice and those we serve,” stated Mr. Rhodes. “As a multi-generational, family organization, it is exciting to have Miles lead this important business for Stephens and continue the success of this first-class insurance organization,” he concluded.

Mr. Stephens commented, “Marty has made an indelible impact on Stephens Insurance and it’s now my mission to build upon this momentum. The insurance industry, and how it services clients, is ever changing and how we tackle this complex environment over the near and long-term will define our place in the market. I look forward to working with Marty and team in guiding the business forward at this unique time for Stephens Insurance. ”

Since joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Stephens has been a member of the Investment Banking division, most recently as a senior vice president advising mid to large sized companies. Earlier in his career, he worked for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management and Lehman Brothers. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Stephens Insurance, LLC

Stephens Insurance is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and is one of the largest privately-owned insurance brokerages in the Mid-South. There are currently more than 170 associates throughout Stephens Insurance’s network of offices in Fayetteville, Dallas, Austin, Jackson, Houston, and Birmingham. Stephens Insurance National Producer #8844362

About Stephens Inc.

Stephens Inc. is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

