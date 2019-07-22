Log in
SteppIR Announces New SY3-EMC Radiated Susceptibility Antenna

07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteppIR Communication Systems, a global provider of EMC testing equipment, today announced at EMC+SIPI 2019 Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, the launch of the company’s new SY3-EMC EMC testing system.  This is the first antenna on the market that truly meets the requirements of MIL-STD-461G which requires testing products seeking certification in an environment that produces 200 volts per meter across 30 – 200 MHz at 1-meter distance.  This product launch comes as the company expands their focus to enterprise and commercial-grade solutions worldwide.

We are incredibly excited to announce the SY3-EMC product that completely and totally achieves the challenging requirements of MIL-STD-461G testing,” said John Mertel, Chief Executive of SteppIR.  “For years the market has been swamped by products that require huge and expensive amplifiers, have no automatic or dynamic tuning, and often barely meet the MIL standard requirements.  We are fundamentally disrupting that market:  we use dynamic software automation with our award-winning Yagi antenna design to achieve 200 volts per meter across all critical frequencies with ultra-low power requirements.  This just changes the game for the EMC testing industry.”

At the center of the software system that powers the SY3-EMC is the patent-pending OptimizIR-EMC™ system that automatically tunes the SteppIR antenna to the exact length required at any given frequency.  The OptimizIR-EMC tuning system is turnkey in design, meaning there is no need for additional equipment during the tune process – the tuning procedure is fast, highly accurate and does not require an EMC technician to be present.  The software is available on PC, Macintosh and mobile platforms and has a modern software interface for integration with other software systems.

“I couldn’t be more excited for SteppIR to take on the challenge of disrupting a new market like this with our strong history of innovation across software, hardware and communication system solutions,” said Jeff Woehlert, Business Manager at SteppIR.  “We have a number of EMC testing managers, government agencies, and commercial customers telling us this is a superior solution compared to other products in market today.  I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

To learn more about the new SY3-EMC systems, please contact us at https://commercial.steppir.com/contact/.

About SteppIR Communication Systems
Founded in 2001, SteppIR Communication Systems is a global provider of state-of-the-art EMC testing systems, communication systems and services.  Based on patented technology and powered by a passion for great service, the company provides best-of-class products, services and offerings across commercial and amateur antennas, controllers, optimizers and more.  Learn more at https://www.steppir.com/.

Contact Information

Contact:
John Mertel
President and CEO
johnm@steppir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
