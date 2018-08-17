Steptoe & Johnson LLP : Bloomberg Government Features George Callas in Q&A on Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Bloomberg Government featured George Callas in an August 16 article titled 'Five Questions With Speaker Ryan's Former Senior Tax Counsel.' In the article, Callas answers several questions about the new tax law and the outlook for tax action in Congress.

Callas, who joined Steptoe in July, spent more than 15 years on Capitol Hill and was a key player in passage of the new tax law, acting as a go-between in talks with the White House and Senate to ensure that as many of the House's priorities as possible were reflected in the final legislation.

The full article can be read at Bloomberg Government (subscription required).