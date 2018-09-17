Log in
Steptoe & Johnson LLP : Law360 Covers Steptoe's Win for Eversource Energy in Price Manipulation Suit

09/17/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Law360 covered Steptoe's win for Eversource Energy in a price manipulation lawsuit. On September 11, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled that New England electricity consumers cannot sue Eversource and Avangrid Inc. over allegations that the companies manipulated natural gas supplies and drove up prices to $3.6 billion. The court held the claims of anti-competitive and deceptive business practices by two of the largest power generators in the Northeastern United States are barred because they interfere with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's exclusive regulation of interstate gas and electricity markets.

Steptoe partners Doug Green, Laurie Edelstein and Shannen Coffin led briefing on the motion to dismiss.

The full article can be read at Law360 (subscription required).

Disclaimer

Steptoe & Johnson LLP published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 19:17:03 UTC
