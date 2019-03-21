Stergios "Terry" Theologides Appointed Fannie Mae Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today it has appointed Stergios "Terry" Theologides as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary effective March 28, 2019. Theologides most recently served as CoreLogic, Inc.'s Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

"Terry joins the Fannie Mae leadership team with an impressive background of legal and management experience, combined with a broad and deep understanding of the mortgage, real estate, and financial services sectors," said Hugh R. Frater, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "Terry is a thoughtful leader with a proven track record as a strong General Counsel with extensive experience managing high-performing, client-focused teams. He will play an important leadership role in helping us achieve our strategic priorities as we continue our work with customers and partners to increase the supply of affordable housing and drive innovation in the mortgage industry."

Theologides has more than 20 years of legal and business experience. At CoreLogic, Inc. he served as a member of the management committee, helped guide the company's strategic and innovation initiatives, and advised the company on various priorities, including compliance, information security, internal audit, and enterprise risk.

"It's an honor to join Fannie Mae. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to help Fannie Mae continue its mission of providing liquidity, access to credit, and affordability in all U.S. housing markets at all times," said Theologides.

Prior to CoreLogic, Inc., Theologides was Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Morgan Stanley's U.S. residential mortgage business and was a member of the Federal Reserve Board's Consumer Advisory Council.

Theologides received his law degree from Columbia Law School and holds a bachelor's degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University.

