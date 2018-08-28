Sterilization Market - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sterilization
Global Market - Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The sterilization global market is poised to grow at a high single digit
CAGR to reach $8,438.2 million by 2024
Rise in incidences of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and number of
surgeries performed are driving sterilization market growth. In
addition, use of e-beam radiation sterilization, through contract
sterilization industry, advancements in technologies such as use of gas
plasma, use of NO2, peracetic acid sterilization, e-beam technology,
supercritical CO2 and improving healthcare infrastructure are providing
new opportunities for growth to sterilization market.
However, high cost of sterilization technology and capital expenditure
for setup of new facility and issues with handling of ethylene oxide are
restraining market expansion. Stringent regulations for ensuring
sterilization and validation of sterile filtration methods and
increasing popularity of single-use products in healthcare, pharma and
bio-pharma industries is threatening the market growth.
The Sterilization global market is a highly fragmented, and all the
existing players in this market are involved in developing new and
advanced products to maintain their market shares.
Some of the key players of the sterilization market are
-
3M Company
-
Cantel Medical Corporation
-
Fortissimo Capital (Tuttnauer)
-
Getinge Group
-
Halyard Health Inc. (Owens And Minor)
-
Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products)
-
Matachana Group
-
Metall Zug (Belimed)
-
Shinva Medical Instrument
-
Sotera (Sterigenics International, Inc.)
-
Steris Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Sterilization Global Market, By Product
5 Sterilization Global Market, By End-Users
6 Regional Analysis
7 Sterilizers Global Install Base
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Major Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhjx79/sterilization?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005378/en/