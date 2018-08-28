Log in
Sterilization Market - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

The "Sterilization Global Market - Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterilization global market is poised to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $8,438.2 million by 2024

Rise in incidences of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and number of surgeries performed are driving sterilization market growth. In addition, use of e-beam radiation sterilization, through contract sterilization industry, advancements in technologies such as use of gas plasma, use of NO2, peracetic acid sterilization, e-beam technology, supercritical CO2 and improving healthcare infrastructure are providing new opportunities for growth to sterilization market.

However, high cost of sterilization technology and capital expenditure for setup of new facility and issues with handling of ethylene oxide are restraining market expansion. Stringent regulations for ensuring sterilization and validation of sterile filtration methods and increasing popularity of single-use products in healthcare, pharma and bio-pharma industries is threatening the market growth.

The Sterilization global market is a highly fragmented, and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players of the sterilization market are

  • 3M Company
  • Cantel Medical Corporation
  • Fortissimo Capital (Tuttnauer)
  • Getinge Group
  • Halyard Health Inc. (Owens And Minor)
  • Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products)
  • Matachana Group
  • Metall Zug (Belimed)
  • Shinva Medical Instrument
  • Sotera (Sterigenics International, Inc.)
  • Steris Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

4 Sterilization Global Market, By Product

5 Sterilization Global Market, By End-Users

6 Regional Analysis

7 Sterilizers Global Install Base

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Major Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhjx79/sterilization?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
