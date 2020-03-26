Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sterling Marketing Group Shows Small Business How to Survive by Embracing Micro-Marketing©

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Tips for SMB to Survive and Thrive in the Face of Coronavirus, Shelter in Place, and Economic Uncertainty.

Karen Tiber Leland, the Founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc., has been a go to source for media such as CNN, Fox Business and MSNBC when it comes to helping small businesses negotiate crises and pivot in their branding and marketing. Today, she’s busy using her Bootstrap Branding and Micro-Marketing© methodology to help SMBs keep their businesses on the upswing when the world is in a downturn.

“What is required now is quick action, focused effort and, in most cases, a pivot,” says Karen Tiber Leland, founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc. “In short, small business owners need to rethink how they are delivering services, offering products, and continuing to serve clients through these tough times.”

“This is not the time to withdraw from communicating with our customers, vendors, and employees,” says Tiber Leland. “Just the opposite. It is the time to be in front of them in a helpful and supportive way.” Karen can discuss practical and proven strategies and techniques to help small businesses navigate through these challenging times, including:

  • Successfully converting aspects of a business to online and virtual formats
  • How to pivot branding, messaging, marketing, and offers in the current business climate
  • How to create Micro-Offers© and sustain small business through tough times
  • Loose Change in The Couch© Marketing for an immediate boost to cash flow
  • The 4 types of Challenge Mindsets© -- and the impact they have on a business
  • The S.T.E.P.© system for generating PR and media coverage in today’s news environment

About Karen Tiber Leland: Karen Tiber Leland is the founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc., a branding & marketing firm whose clients include Twitter, LinkedIn, Apple, American Express, and Google. She is the best-selling author of nine books which have sold more than 400,000 copies, including: The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build, and Accelerate Your Brand. She writes a column for Inc.com. Karen has been interviewed by The Today Show, CNN, Fox News, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has spoken for Harvard, Yale, and TEDx, among others.

For more information, visit www.SterlingMarketingGroup.com or contact Karen Tiber Leland at (415) 260-4615, email: Karen@KarenLeland.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aSchools Turn to Pronto to Keep Teachers and Students Connected & Engaged During Shutdown
GL
10:58aFORTUM OYJ : Change to Fortum's financial reporting schedule in 2020
PU
10:58aUNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS : UFPI Update on the Impact of Coronavirus
PU
10:58aGLOBALDATA : Sparkling wine emerged as most mentioned wine category among industry experts on Twitter during H2 2019, says GlobalData
PU
10:58aAFINITAS : Abridged Group Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:58aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on dividend payment and Annual General Meeting
PU
10:58aPOLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : March 26, 2020 - Deposit of the Annual Financial Statements and further documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:58aSINOSTAR PEC : Approval From The Accounting And Corporate Regulatory Authority
PU
10:58aBH GLOBAL : Director Dealing
PR
10:58aAcme united corporation board approves cash dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group