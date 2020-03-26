Sterling Marketing Group Shows Small Business How to Survive by Embracing Micro-Marketing©

Tips for SMB to Survive and Thrive in the Face of Coronavirus, Shelter in Place, and Economic Uncertainty.

Karen Tiber Leland, the Founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc., has been a go to source for media such as CNN, Fox Business and MSNBC when it comes to helping small businesses negotiate crises and pivot in their branding and marketing. Today, she’s busy using her Bootstrap Branding and Micro-Marketing© methodology to help SMBs keep their businesses on the upswing when the world is in a downturn.

“What is required now is quick action, focused effort and, in most cases, a pivot,” says Karen Tiber Leland, founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc. “In short, small business owners need to rethink how they are delivering services, offering products, and continuing to serve clients through these tough times.”

“This is not the time to withdraw from communicating with our customers, vendors, and employees,” says Tiber Leland. “Just the opposite. It is the time to be in front of them in a helpful and supportive way.” Karen can discuss practical and proven strategies and techniques to help small businesses navigate through these challenging times, including:

Successfully converting aspects of a business to online and virtual formats

How to pivot branding, messaging, marketing, and offers in the current business climate

How to create Micro-Offers© and sustain small business through tough times

Loose Change in The Couch© Marketing for an immediate boost to cash flow

The 4 types of Challenge Mindsets© -- and the impact they have on a business

The S.T.E.P.© system for generating PR and media coverage in today’s news environment

About Karen Tiber Leland: Karen Tiber Leland is the founder of Sterling Marketing Group, Inc., a branding & marketing firm whose clients include Twitter, LinkedIn, Apple, American Express, and Google. She is the best-selling author of nine books which have sold more than 400,000 copies, including: The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build, and Accelerate Your Brand. She writes a column for Inc.com. Karen has been interviewed by The Today Show, CNN, Fox News, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has spoken for Harvard, Yale, and TEDx, among others.

For more information, visit www.SterlingMarketingGroup.com or contact Karen Tiber Leland at (415) 260-4615, email: Karen@KarenLeland.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005059/en/