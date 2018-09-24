Sterling Organization Acquires Two-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Chicago MSA

Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a two-property portfolio of shopping centers totaling 266,303 square feet of gross leasable area in the Chicago MSA. The portfolio — which consists of Hillside Town Center in Hillside, IL, and Prairie Market in Oswego, IL — was purchased on behalf of Sterling Organization’s institutional fund, Sterling Value Add Partners III, LP (“SVAP III”), for an undisclosed amount.

Sterling Organization acquired Hillside Town Center, a 164,387 square foot power center located along Interstate 290 at the S. Mannheim Road interchange in Hillside, IL. National tenants include Petco, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Skechers, Chase Bank and others. The shopping center is shadow-anchored by Super Target.



Sterling Organization acquired Prairie Market, a 101,466-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located along U.S. Route 34 in Oswego, IL. The acquired property is anchored by Aldi and PetSmart, and includes 10 outparcels. The asset is part of a larger, regional power center that includes Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Kohl's.











“Hillside Town Center and Prairie Market — the second and third properties acquired via SVAP III, our latest value-add private equity fund — each exhibit excellent real estate fundamentals and are located in vibrant trade areas. We see potential to add value at both properties by pulling a myriad of levers. As always, our team will do everything in its power to execute on behalf of our investor partners,” said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal, President and CEO of Sterling Organization.

With this acquisition, Palm Beach, FL-based Sterling Organization currently owns eight properties totaling 1.9 million square feet in the Chicago MSA. From coast to coast, Sterling and its principals own more than 10 million square feet of primarily retail real estate approaching $2 billion in value.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm that has an established track record of providing risk-adjusted returns to its partners, in both relative and absolute terms. The company’s national platform is focused on investing in retail real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States on behalf of Sterling’s principals in partnership with the highest quality institutional investors. Sterling Organization is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please visit www.sterlingorganization.com.

