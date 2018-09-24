Log in
News : Companies
Sterling Organization Acquires Two-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Chicago MSA

09/24/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a two-property portfolio of shopping centers totaling 266,303 square feet of gross leasable area in the Chicago MSA. The portfolio — which consists of Hillside Town Center in Hillside, IL, and Prairie Market in Oswego, IL — was purchased on behalf of Sterling Organization’s institutional fund, Sterling Value Add Partners III, LP (“SVAP III”), for an undisclosed amount.

0_medium_Hillside009copy.jpg
Sterling Organization acquired Hillside Town Center, a 164,387 square foot power center located along Interstate 290 at the S. Mannheim Road interchange in Hillside, IL. National tenants include Petco, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Skechers, Chase Bank and others. The shopping center is shadow-anchored by Super Target.


2_medium__M4A5639copy.jpg
Sterling Organization acquired Prairie Market, a 101,466-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located along U.S. Route 34 in Oswego, IL. The acquired property is anchored by Aldi and PetSmart, and includes 10 outparcels. The asset is part of a larger, regional power center that includes Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Kohl's.


4_medium_sterling_logo_2c_hi-res.jpg



Hillside Town Center is located along Interstate 290 just south of the S. Mannheim Road interchange at Harrison Street in Hillside, IL, a Chicago suburb situated 12 miles west of the city’s CBD. The 164,837-square-foot Power Center is shadow anchored by an unowned 185,000-square-foot Super Target. The acquired portion is anchored by Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Michaels and Petco. Other national tenants include Skechers, Chase Bank, T-Mobile, Visionworks, GNC, GameStop, Sally Beauty, Panda Express and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches. The property was developed in 2009. 

Prairie Market is a 101,466-square-foot shopping center located along U.S. Route 34 and bifurcated by Fifth Street in Oswego, IL, a far west Chicago suburb. It is anchored by Aldi and PetSmart and includes 10 outparcels. The owned property is part of a larger regional power center that includes Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy. The outparcel tenants at the property include Chase Bank, Burger King, Olive Garden, Fifth Third Bank, Firestone and Panda Express. Prairie Market was developed between 2007 and 2009.

“Hillside Town Center and Prairie Market — the second and third properties acquired via SVAP III, our latest value-add private equity fund — each exhibit excellent real estate fundamentals and are located in vibrant trade areas. We see potential to add value at both properties by pulling a myriad of levers. As always, our team will do everything in its power to execute on behalf of our investor partners,” said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal, President and CEO of Sterling Organization.

With this acquisition, Palm Beach, FL-based Sterling Organization currently owns eight properties totaling 1.9 million square feet in the Chicago MSA. From coast to coast, Sterling and its principals own more than 10 million square feet of primarily retail real estate approaching $2 billion in value. 

# # #

About Sterling Organization

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm that has an established track record of providing risk-adjusted returns to its partners, in both relative and absolute terms. The company’s national platform is focused on investing in retail real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States on behalf of Sterling’s principals in partnership with the highest quality institutional investors. Sterling Organization is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please visit www.sterlingorganization.com.

Attachments 

Lauren Perry
Sterling Organization
561-623-5936
lperry@sterlingorganization.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
