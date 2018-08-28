Sterling Organization Acquires ‘North Ranch Gateway’ Shopping Center in Los Angeles MSA for $35 Million

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the acquisition of North Ranch Gateway, a 86,520 square foot shopping center in Westlake Village, CA, a wealthy Los Angeles submarket located 30 miles northwest of downtown. The asset was purchased on behalf of Sterling Organization’s latest institutional fund, Sterling Value Add Partners III, LP (“SVAP III”), for $35 million. Preston Fetrow and Sam Alison of CBRE brokered the transaction.

T.J. Maxx anchors North Ranch Gateway, an 86,520 square foot shopping center in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village, CA. Sterling Organization has announced the acquisition of the shopping center for $35 million.









Located at the intersection of Lindero Canyon Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, North Ranch Gateway was originally built in 1989 and recently underwent significant renovations. The shopping center is anchored by T.J. Maxx, and other tenants include Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts, Subway, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, 9 Round Kickboxing, Mathnasium and Domino’s Pizza. The property was 74% occupied upon acquisition.

“We are pleased to kick off SVAP III with the acquisition of North Ranch Gateway,” said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal, President and CEO of Sterling Organization. “North Ranch Gateway fits squarely in the center of our box and meets the criteria we are targeting for in our third value-add retail real estate investment fund, including strong demographics and excellent real estate fundamentals. Our business plan primarily contemplates growing the property’s income significantly by leasing up the existing vacancy.”

Sterling Organization opened an office in Los Angeles less than three years ago and now owns five assets in California. The firm’s most recent California transaction saw Sterling sell a property located on world-renowned Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills less than 24-hours after acquisition. From coast to coast, the Palm Beach, FL-based firm and its principals own approximately 10 million square feet of primarily retail real estate approaching $2 billion in value.

