Sterling Real Estate Trust : Multifamily Trust Acquires McDonald 208 & 212 (Fargo, North Dakota)

01/03/2019 | 01:09am CET

For Immediate Release

Sterling Multifamily Trust Acquires McDonald 208 & 212

(Fargo, North Dakota)

Company Release - January 2, 2019

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA - Sterling Multifamily Trust announced its operating partnership, Sterling Multifamily Properties, LLLP, successfully purchased McDonald 208 and McDonald 212, both located in Fargo, North Dakota for a total purchase price of $153,000 on December 31, 2018. McDonald 208 is a four-plex and McDonald 212 is a single-family rental house. The two properties were acquired using both cash and a 721 UPREIT.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT STERLING MULTIFAMILY TRUST

Sterling Multifamily Trust is a registered, but unincorporated, business trust formed in North Dakota to invest in primarily multifamily dwellings. The Trust operates as an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust and holds all of its assets through Sterling Multifamily Properties, LLLP, which the Trust controls as general partner. For more company information, visit our website at www.sretrust.com or www.sec.gov.

For Additional Information

Brittany Edmondson

Investor Relations Coordinator

1711 Gold Drive South, Suite 100

Fargo, ND 58103

(701) 205-1146

Disclaimer

Sterling Real Estate Trust published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:08:01 UTC
