Sterling Real Estate Trust : Multifamily Trust Acquires McDonald 208 & 212 (Fargo, North Dakota)

For Immediate Release

Sterling Multifamily Trust Acquires McDonald 208 & 212

(Fargo, North Dakota)

Company Release - January 2, 2019

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA - Sterling Multifamily Trust announced its operating partnership, Sterling Multifamily Properties, LLLP, successfully purchased McDonald 208 and McDonald 212, both located in Fargo, North Dakota for a total purchase price of $153,000 on December 31, 2018. McDonald 208 is a four-plex and McDonald 212 is a single-family rental house. The two properties were acquired using both cash and a 721 UPREIT.

