Sterling Trading Tech : Launches a New Compliance & Audit Trail Reporting Solution in Brazil

08/04/2020 | 10:44am EDT

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in compliance, risk and infrastructure solutions for equity, options and futures trading, has expanded its compliance and reporting solutions in the Brazil marketplace meeting increased market demands for greater transparency.

Sterling offers a variety of compliance and reporting solutions for clients worldwide. The new offering for Brazil allows clients to receive mandated trade reporting which will allow firms to meet their audits obligations from local regulators. The solutions will also support latency reporting.

The Audit Trail Reporting Solution offers a full admin log-in trail and FIX logs for all trades and orders available for regulators. The Compliance Solution includes: a complete log-in history for all trading accounts, a full account history including account changes, and trading platform password history.

“Accurate reporting for regulation is essential not only for our clients in the United States but also our International clients,” states Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development of Sterling Trading Tech. “We have continuously expanded our international presence over the years and are pleased to implement this offering for the Brazil marketplace.”

The flagship Sterling professional trading platform, Sterling Trader® Pro, is widely used in Brazil for Broker Dealers, Proprietary Trading Firms and Clearing Firms. Within the platform, traders have the BM&F Bovespa, US and Canadian markets available in both English and Portuguese through Sterling’s local data center in São Paulo with direct connectivity to BM&F Bovespa.

“Sterling’s new Audit Trail & Reporting Solution is exciting because it gives firms consolidated compliance reporting so they are organized and prepared for regulatory audits at any given time,” states Gustavo Santos, Brazil Representative for Sterling Trading Tech.

Sterling Trading Tech, a leading provider of equity trading solutions, offers its clients compliance tools, risk tools, infrastructure products, market data and a full variety of trading platforms with platforms for both professional and retail traders. These platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Sterling Trading Tech products can be white labeled to enhance our client’s brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT supports tens of thousands of users worldwide, and provides links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. STT currently touches over 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.


© Business Wire 2020
