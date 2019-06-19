Sterling Trading Tech : Names Erik Schmidt Managing Director of Client Services

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Schmidt as Managing Director of Client Services. Erik is an industry veteran with two decades of experience in capital markets. His career began on the trading floors of Chicago, which led him to Europe and Asia where he opened and managed trading offices to run international portfolios.

Erik has previously served in management positions successfully at firms such as Gelber Group, Deutsche Bank AG and Mako Global Derivatives. His global management expertise includes leading client services teams, trading operations, risk and portfolio management. His deep market knowledge and passion for client services will assist STT to continue delivering best in class service to clients. Erik will also lead STT’s implementation of next generation client service tools to support STT while it continues to achieve record growth.

“We are excited to welcome Erik to the Sterling team,” said Farid Naib, CEO of Sterling Trading Tech. “Erik brings valuable experience to STT. His appointment represents STT’s continued commitment to servicing our clients in the best way possible. STT will continue to invest in client services and our support infrastructure, which we see as one of our key differentiators.”

STT currently offers the industry five product lines: trading platforms, compliance tools, risk tools, infrastructure products and market data. Our professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options and futures. Our platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our client’s brand identity. STT is the leading provider of equity and equity option trading solutions.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients with thousands of traders including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs including links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. and currently processes 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

