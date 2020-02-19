Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sterling Trading Tech : Releases Custom Margin Rates and Enhanced VAR for Its Real-Time Risk Engine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:44pm EST

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in compliance, risk and infrastructure solutions for equity, options, and futures trading, unveiled customizable margins and enhanced VAR calculations, a major set of enhancements for its risk analytics Risk as a Service (RaaS) solution, the Sterling Risk Engine (SRE).

The Sterling Risk Engine provides advanced analytics in a RaaS solution utilizing sophisticated quantitative and big data techniques to manage risk in real-time for hundreds of portfolios allowing brokerages and clearing firms to easily monitor market and credit risk. The SRE continuously calculates the OCC Portfolio margin and Risk based haircuts, for each account as well as having the capability to set specific firm specific house rules.

A new Horizon risk functionality was added, giving clients the ability to view risk and margin requirements on a look forward basis, including post-expiration of option positions. Additionally, Sterling Risk Monitor, the web-based GUI for SRE, added a new Portfolio Viewer, expanded Greeks, and improved navigations. Using STT’s Risk System, firms have the ability to instantly update custom margin rates, allowing them to react quickly to market moves.

“The SRE and the Risk Monitor continue to rapidly evolve based on market feedback, client requests and proprietary STT research and development," states Farid Naib, Sterling Trading Tech’s CEO. “We have expanded our VAR calculations to include more sophisticated handling of new stock issues as well.”

“The system’s design and architecture allow us to add new functionality quickly,” states Ravi Jain, Sterling Trading Tech’s Director of Risk and Derivatives. “Upcoming releases will include additional clearing firm house policy support, expanded concentration risk features and various front-end improvement for easier viewing of portfolios.”

The Sterling Risk Engine was launched in the spring of 2017 as one of the first commercial risk tools to utilize sophisticated quantitative and big data techniques to manage risk in real-time with a cloud delivery model, allowing users to easily monitor market and credit risk with minimal hardware and software requirements.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of compliance, risk and infrastructure technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients with thousands of traders including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs including links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. and currently processes 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pDNB MARKETS - ISOFOL MEDICAL :  Fully focused on AGENT
AQ
02:28pWILSONHCG : CEO John Wilson named to SIA 2020 Staffing 100 list
BU
02:26pURALKALI : has successfully conducted a Placement of Bonds for the amount of RUB 30 billion
PU
02:26pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft sets a new record with a 6.20% interest rate on a new five-year RUB10 billion bond issue
PU
02:26pCanada and Ontario Invest in Cattle Industry Competitiveness
PU
02:25pARES STRATEGIC MINING : Announces the Closing of its $1.8MM Financing
AQ
02:25pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary Results 2019
EQ
02:25pXCEL ENERGY INC. : Board Increases 2020 Common Dividend 6.2%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
02:22pABRAPLATA RESOURCE : IIROC Trading Resumption - ABRA
AQ
02:21pFrench judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group