Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Sterling Unmoved by BOE Decision to Keep Rates Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:55am EDT

By WSJ City

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

KEY FACTS

--- On Wednesday, the Fed left its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25-2.5%, and said it likely won't hike this year.

--- The ECB went further two weeks ago, saying it would launch new stimulus to support eurozone banks.

--- These easy-money policies could fuel destabilising bubbles in real estate and other asset markets.

--- They may also leave central banks with little ammunition to respond to the next economic downturn.

--- Smaller economies like Switzerland's are home to major global banks and companies.

--- Those firms are sensitive to changes in financial conditions, and problems there could spread elsewhere.

--- The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday that it would keep its policy rate at minus 0.75%.

--- It cited weaker overseas growth and inflation and "the resulting reduction in expectations" regarding rates.

Why This Matters

Fed and ECB decisions matter for countries that don't use the dollar or euro. Switzerland and countries near the eurozone but not part of it rely on the bloc for much of their exports and imports. That makes growth and inflation highly dependent on the exchange rate.

Central-bank stimulus tends to weaken a country's exchange rate, so when the ECB embraces easy-money policies as it did two weeks ago it tends to weaken the euro against other European currencies such as the Swiss franc. Because the ECB is so large, Switzerland and others can do little to offset it.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:55aSterling Unmoved by BOE Decision to Keep Rates Unchanged
DJ
08:42aGlobal stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds
RE
08:41aStocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds
RE
08:13aBank of England keeps rates on hold as businesses brace for no-deal Brexit
RE
07:02aNorwegian crown surges as central bank signals rates to rise again
RE
04:27aKenya shilling strengthens, helped by inflows into government bonds
RE
03/20Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals No More Increases Likely This Year--Update
DJ
03/20Bank of Mexico Seen Cutting Interest Rates This Year -- Market Talk
DJ
03/20Consumer Cos Up As Fed Statement Seen Dragging Down Mortgage Rates -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03/20Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals No More Increases Likely This Year--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.