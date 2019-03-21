Sterling Unmoved by BOE Decision to Keep Rates Unchanged

By WSJ City

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

KEY FACTS

--- On Wednesday, the Fed left its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25-2.5%, and said it likely won't hike this year.

--- The ECB went further two weeks ago, saying it would launch new stimulus to support eurozone banks.

--- These easy-money policies could fuel destabilising bubbles in real estate and other asset markets.

--- They may also leave central banks with little ammunition to respond to the next economic downturn.

--- Smaller economies like Switzerland's are home to major global banks and companies.

--- Those firms are sensitive to changes in financial conditions, and problems there could spread elsewhere.

--- The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday that it would keep its policy rate at minus 0.75%.

--- It cited weaker overseas growth and inflation and "the resulting reduction in expectations" regarding rates.

Why This Matters

Fed and ECB decisions matter for countries that don't use the dollar or euro. Switzerland and countries near the eurozone but not part of it rely on the bloc for much of their exports and imports. That makes growth and inflation highly dependent on the exchange rate.

Central-bank stimulus tends to weaken a country's exchange rate, so when the ECB embraces easy-money policies as it did two weeks ago it tends to weaken the euro against other European currencies such as the Swiss franc. Because the ECB is so large, Switzerland and others can do little to offset it.

