Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Sterling dents FTSE 100, Kingfisher dives on poor profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:16am CEST
A trader monitors his screen on a trading floor in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A rally in Britain's FTSE 100 was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday as an unexpected jump in UK inflation boosted sterling, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher slid 5 percent after reporting weaker profits.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 0.2 percent by 0850 GMT, having started the session up 0.3 percent.

Bigger than usual seasonal increases in sea and air fares and higher theatre admission prices helped drive British inflation to a six-month high in August, official data showed.

Sterling jumped above $1.32 to its strongest level in nine weeks on the news, in turn driving the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 into the red. The index tends to move inversely to the currency.

Before the inflation numbers, the FTSE 100 had been extending the previous day's rally as investors hoped a U.S.-China trade dispute was nearing endgame.

Washington on Tuesday slapped further 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and Beijing retaliated.

"China are out of bullets, they've taxed all U.S. imports, depreciated the currency, and it doesn't seem anyone else has jumped on the bandwagon to criticise the latest tariffs," said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth.

"Their economy is export-led, they can't afford for it to go out of control. The U.S. can afford to let it get out of control. Trump has won this hook line and sinker," he added, pointing to the big slide in China's stock markets compared to the United States.

The biggest FTSE 100 faller was Kingfisher, whose shares tumbled 4.5 percent after the home improvement retailer reported a 15 percent fall in half-year profits due to poor performance in France, where it owns the Castorama and Brico Depot brands.

"Kingfisher's end-markets have been mostly very unhelpful at a time when management is attempting to implement major strategic and structural change," wrote Davy Research analysts.

Miners helped support the FTSE 100 as copper prices climbed on investors' hopes the intensity of the trade dispute would ease.

Evraz, Anglo American, Antofagasta, and Glencore were the top gainers, up 1.7 to 3.1 percent.

Engineering software firm Aveva climbed 3.9 percent on the FTSE 250 after it issued a trading statement in which it said it would aim to increase its recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue.

"It sets a reassuring tone," wrote Stifel analysts. "The transition to greater levels of Recurring Revenue is expected to increase long-term free cash flow generation."

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 2.21% 1611.4 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ANTOFAGASTA 1.83% 804.8505 Delayed Quote.-21.33%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 5.89% 2984 Delayed Quote.1.92%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.41% 3514.5 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
EVRAZ 2.67% 523.6 Delayed Quote.49.76%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLENCORE 1.55% 313.5 Delayed Quote.-20.85%
KINGFISHER -4.32% 252.5 Delayed Quote.-21.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:18aWorld stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day
RE
11:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sterling dents FTSE 100, Kingfisher dives on poor profits
RE
11:14aEUROPE : European shares helped by trade talk hopes; miners, autos up
RE
11:12aWorld stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day
RE
04:46aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei's Surge Leads Asian-market Gains
DJ
09/18ADRs End Slightly Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Ericsson Trade Actively
DJ
09/18TSX rises 0.71 percent
RE
09/18Stocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar gains
RE
09/18Global stocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar gains
RE
09/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Higher As Investors Look Past Intensifying U.S.-China Trade Fight
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto asks U.S. court to toss $289 mln glyphosate verdict
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : PANDEF Accuses Shell of Instigating Military Invasion of Communities i..
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services p..
5ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PROVIDES A STRATEGIC PROGRESS UPDATE AT ITS ANALYST & INVESTOR SEMINAR TODAY

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.