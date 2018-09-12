Sterling falls on report of potential leadership challenge to UK's May
09/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST
LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell nearly a quarter of a percent on Wednesday afer the BBC reported a group of about 50 lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government had met to discuss how and when they could force her out of her job.
In early London trading, the British currency slipped nearly a quarter of a percent at $1.3002. It had hit five-week highs earlier this week on renewed hopes of a speedy Brexit deal
