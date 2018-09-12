Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling falls on report of potential leadership challenge to UK's May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST
UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell nearly a quarter of a percent on Wednesday afer the BBC reported a group of about 50 lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government had met to discuss how and when they could force her out of her job.

In early London trading, the British currency slipped nearly a quarter of a percent at $1.3002. It had hit five-week highs earlier this week on renewed hopes of a speedy Brexit deal

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:13aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to cohost country-risk conference on industrialization in Central Africa
PU
09:09aLG Display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis
RE
09:08aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 12 September 2018 - Press release ECHA identifies risks to terrestrial environment from lead ammunition
PU
09:04aOil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
RE
09:03aUNV UNITED NATIONS VOLUNTEERS : From Asia to Africa, UN Volunteers advance agricultural innovation
PU
09:00aOil prices rise on declining U.S. crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions
RE
08:50aChina August investment, retail data to highlight soft domestic demand
RE
08:48aSterling falls on report of potential leadership challenge to UK's May
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : 1st Half Net Profit Grew; Expects ..
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.