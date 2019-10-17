Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling holds gains near 5-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 09:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 10 Euro cent coin is seen in this file photo from March 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound traded near a five-month high against the dollar and the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union leaders agreed a new deal for Britain to exit the bloc.

Sterling's gains on the dollar helped push the greenback to a five-month low versus the euro and a three-week low against the Swiss franc.

The yuan held steady against the dollar in offshore trade before the release of China's GDP data. Economists have forecast the economy will grow at the weakest pace in more than 27 years in the third quarter due to a costly trade war with the United States.

The initial relief at securing the long-awaited Brexit deal could be brief, however, because the prime minister still needs to sell the agreement to skeptical lawmakers when parliament sits on Saturday.

Once Britain does leave the EU, its economic growth is expected to slow, which is likely to be a negative for sterling in the longer term, analysts warn. []nL5N27262N]

"Assuming we clear the parliamentary hurdle, the pound has room to rise further because there are a lot of shorts to be unwound," said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

"But after that, people will start to question whether this is really good for Britain's economy, and further gains in sterling could become difficult."

The pound traded at $1.2870 in Asia on Friday, close to a five-month high of $1.2988 reached on Thursday after EU leaders unanimously backed the new Brexit deal with Britain.

Against the euro, sterling traded at 86.42 pence, near a five-month high of 85.77 pence.

For the week, the pound was on course for a 1.7% gain versus the dollar and a 0.9% increase against the common currency.

Britain's new Brexit deal has a "decent chance" of clearing parliament on Saturday, finance minister Sajid Javid said, but some investors are wary because debate so far on Brexit has been fractious and difficult to predict.

Even if Johnson can win approval in parliament, Britain is still on course for more distant economic ties and increased trade barriers with the EU, which many economists say will slow growth in the UK.

For now, sterling's gains and worries about weak U.S. economic data are pushing the greenback lower against other currencies.

The dollar traded at 0.9875 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, close to the lowest since Sept. 25 and on course for its biggest weekly decline since Aug. 9.

The dollar <JPY=EBS> was quoted at 108.57 yen, headed for its second week of gains.

In offshore trade, the yuan traded at 7.0815 per dollar.

China is expected to post its weakest economic growth in at least 27-1/2 years in the third quarter when Beijing releases gross domestic product data at 0200 GMT.

Downbeat data in recent months has highlighted weaker demand at home and abroad, fanning expectations that Beijing will need new measures to ward off a sharper slowdown due to a year-long trade war with the United States.

The world's two-largest economies have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a dispute over China's trade and industrial policies that has slammed the brakes on global economic growth.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.86487 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 7.0711 Delayed Quote.3.09%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.06% 7.0709 Delayed Quote.3.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pChina Housing Sales Rose in First Nine Months of Year
DJ
10:14pChina Sept industrial output up 5.8%, beat forecast; retail sales up 7.8%
RE
10:14pChina's Jan-Sept property investment up 10.5%, sales fall
RE
10:13pChina third-quarter GDP grows 6.0%, misses expectations
RE
10:11pJapan's inflation hits 2-1/2-year low, raises stimulus chance this month
RE
10:06pBig U.S. liquefied natgas players move fast; smaller ones try to keep up
RE
09:29pFED'S WILLIAMS : Central bank will adjust response to money market volatility 'as appropriate'
RE
09:27pSterling holds gains near 5-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain
RE
09:27pOil prices steady, all eyes on data seen showing China GDP growth slowdown
RE
09:24pAsian stocks track Brexit deal cheer but China caution prevails
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group