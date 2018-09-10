Log in
Sterling jumps as Barnier says Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6-8 weeks

09/10/2018 | 09:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar and euro on Monday after a Bloomberg report quoted European Union chief negotiator as saying that a Brexit deal was "realistic in six to eight weeks"

The British currency rallied nearly a percent at $1.3044, a five-week high, after the report. It rose to a one-month high against the euro of 89.57 pence <EURGBP=D3>

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.42% 0.89046 Delayed Quote.0.66%
