Sterling jumps as Barnier says Brexit deal 'realistic' in 6-8 weeks
09/10/2018 | 09:12am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar and euro on Monday after a Bloomberg report quoted European Union chief negotiator as saying that a Brexit deal was "realistic in six to eight weeks"
The British currency rallied nearly a percent at $1.3044, a five-week high, after the report. It rose to a one-month high against the euro of 89.57 pence <EURGBP=D3>
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)