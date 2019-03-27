Sterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal
0
03/27/2019 | 03:20pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Wednesday on a report that former British foreign minister Boris Johnson, a prominent eurosceptic, will now back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal after she promised to quit if her agreement passes in parliament.
The pound rose to a five-day high of $1.3269, up 0.5 percent on the day, after the report by the deputy political editor of the Times.
Sterling rose to a 10-day high versus the euro of 84.87 pence.