Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Wednesday on a report that former British foreign minister Boris Johnson, a prominent eurosceptic, will now back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal after she promised to quit if her agreement passes in parliament.

The pound rose to a five-day high of $1.3269, up 0.5 percent on the day, after the report by the deputy political editor of the Times.

Sterling rose to a 10-day high versus the euro of 84.87 pence.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pGlobal Bond Yields Slide to Fresh Lows Following ECB Comments
DJ
03:32pOil prices sink after surprise U.S. crude stock build
RE
03:26pTurkey running low on hard cash reserves as markets fear 'dollarisation'
RE
03:22pPetroTal resumes oil production in Peru after seizure of oil block by locals
RE
03:20pSterling underwhelmed as May offers to quit if her Brexit deal passes
RE
03:20pSterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pKiwi dollar hit as RBNZ joins the doves; global PMI data ahead
RE
03:06pEducation Secretary DeVos Defends Proposal to End Special Olympics Funding
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; HQ searc..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.