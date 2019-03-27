Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Wednesday on a report that former British foreign minister Boris Johnson, a prominent eurosceptic, will now back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal after she promised to quit if her agreement passes in parliament.

The pound rose to a five-day high of $1.3269, up 0.5 percent on the day, after the report by the deputy political editor of the Times.

Sterling rose to a 10-day high versus the euro of 84.87 pence.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pConsumer Shares Fall; Homebuilders Climb Following Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pNew Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in latest talc cancer trial
RE
05:21pHealth Care Shares Slide as Sector Consolidation Continues -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:20pIndustrials Edge Higher, Beating the Broader Market -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pMaterials Shares Slip Amid Continued Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pSterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal
RE
05:13pEnergy Shares Fall Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:12pSterling falls after Northern Irish DUP says will not support May's deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedish authorities widen Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.