Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling near three-year lows before price data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:29am EDT
UK pound coins plunge into water coloured with the European Union flag colours in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound hovered close to a nearly three-year low on Wednesday before July inflation data with concerns of a no-deal Brexit dogging investor sentiment.

Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.2056, just above a low of $1.2015 hit on Monday, its weakest since a currency flash crash in October 2016.

Versus the euro, the British currency was a touch weaker at 92.725 pence.

Inflation data for July due shortly is expected to show a mild slowdown with expectations of a 1.9% year-on-year print for July.

Though the softening in price pressures along with firm wage data on Monday might be a sign the economy is on the mend, analysts say the Bank of England is unlikely to take a hawkish stance given the concerns around Brexit.

"Their main concern is Brexit, and there’s no chance that they’re going to hike rates while the government heads inexorably towards national suicide, so the figure is probably neutral for pound," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS.

Presently, money markets give a 60% chance of a one quarter point rate cut by end-December compared to 68% on Tuesday.

Sentiment towards the pound has taken a beating as some investors have ratcheted up their expectations about a no-deal Brexit while others are expecting increased political uncertainty in the coming months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took office last month, has pledged to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an agreement on the terms of Britain's departure. The EU has so far said it will not renegotiate a deal reached by his predecessor Theresa May but rejected by the British parliament.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.9261 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of construction put in place in June lower than in May 2019
PU
05:02aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of roundwood purchased in June 2019 about 39% lower than in June 2018
PU
05:01aEUROZONE : Industrial Production worse than estimates at -1.6%
05:01aEUROZONE : Flash GDP as estimates at 0.2%
04:54aU.K. Inflation Ticked Up in July
DJ
04:53aDOLLAR INDEX : Chinese yuan surrenders some gains; yen climbs as growth fears return
RE
04:44aUK inflation unexpectedly overshoots BoE target in July
RE
04:29aSterling near three-year lows before price data
RE
04:27aShrinking German economy 'on edge of recession' as exports stutter
RE
04:26aChina's Economy Weakens on Several Fronts as Trade War Rages
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2Oil prices fall as China economic data disappoints, U.S. inventories gain
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group