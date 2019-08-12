Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling off lows as Italy's political woes hit euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:44am EDT
A woman exchanges English Pound notes for Euros notes at a money exchange office in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling clawed back some ground on Monday, benefiting from political ructions in Italy that hit the euro, but concerns over Brexit kept the UK currency within sight of multi-year lows.

The pound was up by 0.5% against the euro at 92.59 pence, after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini threatened to bring down Italy's coalition government. Euro weakness also helped sterling rise by the same percentage against the dollar, to $1.2083, for its biggest daily move in three weeks.

The euro hit a one-week low of $1.1162 and a 28-month low of 117.52 against the Japanese yen.

An unexpected second-quarter contraction in Britain's economy had late last week sharpened the market focus on fears that the country will crash out of the European Union at the end of October without a transitional deal.

Late on Sunday, sterling plunged to 93.26 pence against the euro, the lowest since October 2009 apart from a flash crash in October 2016, and to a 31-month low of $1.2015 versus the dollar.


GRAPHIC: Euro-sterling -

GRAPHIC: Sterling plunge towards $1.20 -

"A significant compression of UK (debt) yields and Brexit undertones" are why sterling dropped against the euro, said Kamal Sharma, forex strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This is a "natural breeding ground for sterling losses," he said.

Low liquidity and media reports that Ireland will not renegotiate the Brexit backstop at an expected meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month also weakened sterling, analysts said.

The backstop, part of the withdrawal agreement that former Prime Minister Theresa May struck with Brussels in November but British lawmakers failed to ratify, is a major sticking point in efforts to agree an orderly exit.

With the Brexit deadline approaching, leveraged funds increased their net short positions on sterling in the week to Aug. 6 to a total of $7.83 billion, the highest since April 2017, according to CFTC data.


GRAPHIC: Sterling net short positioning highest since April 2017 -https://tmsnrt.rs/2YFzJhD

Three-month risk reversals, which encapsulate the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, paint a similar picture.

TIME TO BUY UK GILTS?

As currency traders offloaded the pound, some fixed income investors viewed opportunities to buy UK government bonds.

Gilts would rally if the Bank of England were to cut interest rates in case of a disorderly British exit from the EU, said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager of the UBAM Absolute Return Low Vol Fixed Income Fund at Union Bancaire Privée.

Money markets are pricing in a 25 basis-point interest rate cut by the BoE by January.

"It does make Gilts more attractive," Kazmi said, especially in an environment of negative yields across continental Europe. "We’ve been holding more duration across our funds and we think of shifting that (view) into the UK," he said.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.18% 28.33 Delayed Quote.14.98%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.62% 0.92667 Delayed Quote.3.54%
LEO HOLDINGS CORP 0.53% 10.505 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LUPIN -0.30% 758.7 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aEuroclear Bank to become member of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange member
RE
09:00aWall Street set to open lower as trade war stokes fears of recession
RE
08:56aChinese Financial Institutions' Lending Dives
DJ
08:54aBarrick profit nearly doubles, flags significant work ahead on Acacia
RE
08:45aIndonesia to speed up enforcement of mineral ore export ban - detik.com
RE
08:44aSterling off lows as Italy's political woes hit euro
RE
08:37aEuro insurers switch negative yields for emerging debt
RE
08:33aIndonesia President wants B30 in use by Jan 2020 - cabinet secretary
RE
08:30aNike aims sneaker subscriber scheme at $10 billion U.S. kids market
RE
08:16aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Extend Plunge As Geopolitical Tensions Heat Up
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
2THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group