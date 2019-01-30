Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Sterling slide boosts FTSE after parliament votes on Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 03:46am EST
UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares jumped on Wednesday after a sharp fall in sterling overnight when British lawmakers voted down a proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" Brexit.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent by 0842 GMT, building on its more than 1 percent rally on Tuesday ahead of the vote, while the FTSE 250, which is more domestically focused, was down 0.1 percent.

Global miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore were the best FTSE 100 performers, rising between 1.9 and 3 percent, buoyed by a sharp rise in metal prices.

The main index is often boosted by a weaker domestic currency because its multinational companies earn a big portion of their revenue abroad in foreign currency.

Dollar earners British American Tobacco , GlaxoSmithKline, Diageo all rose.

That helped the FTSE 100 outperform European peers where caution dominated ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy guidance .

Britain's parliament rejected a proposal to give parliament a path to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" exit, but accepted two amendments - one seeking to replace the Irish backstop with alternative arrangements, and another rejecting the notion of a "no-deal" Brexit.

Following the vote, Goldman Sachs nudged up its estimated probability of a "no-deal" Brexit to 15 percent from 10 percent.

M&A drove some big moves in the small-cap area.

Ophir Energy jumped 6.5 percent to a six-month high after agreeing to be bought out by Indonesian oil and gas group Medco for a sweetened bid of 390.6 million pounds ($511.30 million) in cash.

Video advertising firm Taptica International surged 15 percent after saying it was in advanced talks to take over rival RhythmOne in an all-share deal. RhythmOne was about flat in early deals.

Wizz Air slid 2 percent after its third-quarter report, with a trader putting the fall down to a lack of upgrades to outlook.

Crest Nicholson also lost 2.3 percent after the Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/business/crest-nicholson-forced-to-halt-building-project-gmzd88prg that the housebuilder has put a 400 million pounds housing development in Hove on hold because of Brexit uncertainties.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple products, got a 4.4 percent boost from the iPhone maker's largely upbeat quarterly results overnight.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, additional reporting by Muvija M; editing by Helen Reid and Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 1.92% 1885.2 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BHP GROUP PLC 2.04% 1661.8 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 2.87% 2587.5 Delayed Quote.0.40%
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC -1.60% 356.2 Delayed Quote.10.18%
DIAGEO 1.05% 2757 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.74% 1478 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
GLENCORE 2.49% 304.4 Delayed Quote.1.96%
IQE PLC 4.30% 78.075 Delayed Quote.14.38%
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 6.72% 54 Delayed Quote.41.74%
RHYTHMONE PLC -1.29% 184.78 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD 16.30% 196.6 Delayed Quote.4.69%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.05% 3037 Delayed Quote.8.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sterling slide boosts FTSE after parliament votes on Brexit
RE
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loom
RE
01/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade Talks
DJ
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector
DJ
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wavers as tech gives ground and industrials rebound
RE
01/29Gold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
01/29Gold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
01/29Gold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector
DJ
01/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Lower On Big Day For Earnings
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.