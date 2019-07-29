Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling slides to weakest since March 2017 on no-deal Brexit fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:07am EDT
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dropped to its weakest since March 2017 on Monday, amid concern that Britain was headed for a disorderly exit from the European Union.

Senior ministers said on Sunday that new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was working on the assumption that the EU would not renegotiate its Brexit deal, so it was ramping up preparations to leave without a deal on Oct. 31.

In a sign that investors are scrambling for protection against more swings in the currency around the time of Britain's expected departure date, sterling three-month implied volatility surged to a four-month high of 10.10 vol.

Hedge funds have increased their net short sterling positions to $6.11 billion in the week to July 23, the highest amount of shorts in nearly a year.


(For a graphic on 'GBP implied vols rise above 10 vols', click

The pound dropped 0.4% to $1.2325, the lowest it's been since March 2017. It was also 0.3% lower against the euro, touching 90.15 pence, below the key psychological level of 90.

"The market is now increasingly concerned about hard Brexit being a possibility," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an analyst at Commerzbank.

While traders are dumping sterling, analysts say the currency does not yet fully price in a no-deal Brexit.

"Nobody dares to bet on aggressive views," Reichelt said, adding that if they decide to do so, sterling would move "in big steps."

Some banks have forecast the pound would fall towards parity against both the euro and the dollar should a no-deal Brexit come to pass.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; additional reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Larry king)

By Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.33% 0.90248 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aOil loses ground on pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:18aBarclays, JP Morgan among banks facing UK class action over forex-rigging
RE
05:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11aClaims countdown for UK's costliest consumer finance scandal
RE
05:07aSterling slides to weakest since March 2017 on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
04:59aEUROPE : Merger cheer, Sanofi lift European shares; Fed in focus
RE
04:57aJapan's Motegi to meet USTR Lighthizer on Aug 1-2 in Washington
RE
04:51aUK consumer lending growth sinks to five-year low in June, housing market picks up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group