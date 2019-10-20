Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling slips from five-month high after Brexit plan hits snag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:29pm EDT
Bank of England reveals design for new £20 note featuring Turner

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sterling fell over half a percent against the dollar on Monday, slipping from five-month highs after the British parliament delayed a crucial vote on a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The move derailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a decision on his withdrawal deal, but the pound held the bulk of its recent rally on confidence that a disorderly exit from the European Union would be avoided.

In early Asian trade, the pound <GBP=D4> fell 0.72% to $1.2896, having hit a five-month peak of $1.2990 on Friday and closing the week just below the $1.30 mark, a 6.5% surge since Johnson struck an EU divorce deal on Oct. 10.

Lawmakers on Saturday voted to withhold a decision on Johnson's deal, a move that forced him to seek from the EU a third postponement of Britain's departure from the bloc. Britain's exit had been envisaged for Oct. 31.

But Johnson added another note saying he was opposed to an extension and British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday Brexit will happen by Oct. 31 as the government seeks to get the Brexit bill through the parliament.

Analysts said the market focus will turns to this week's vote on Boris Johnson's deal. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC overnight that he was confident enough lawmakers would back the deal this week.

"The weekend's events, if anything, have further reduced the risk of disorderly exit," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.

"If there is a knee-jerk negative reaction in the pound as we emerge from the weekend with a greater overhang of uncertainty than hoped and some of the long positions are unwound, it should be faded soon."

The European Union will play for time rather than rush to decide on London's reluctant request to delay Brexit again, diplomats said on Sunday.

While weary of the Brexit process, EU leaders are keen to avoid a disorderly exit and are unlikely to reject the request. They hope the deal can eventually be approved in London.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that it lowered the probability of a no-deal Brexit to 5% from 10% and maintained its baseline view that the UK will leave the EU on Oct. 31.

"The uncertainty is likely to weigh on sterling when trading resumes in Asia Pacific on Oct. 21. Volatility will remain elevated until a clearer picture emerges," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The euro eased 0.15% to $1.1155 versus the greenback, off Friday's two-month high of $1.1172.

The dollar was little changed at 108.41 to the safe-haven yen, still not far from its 2-1/2-month high of 108.94 yen marked on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.8644 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 0.03% 206.52 Delayed Quote.23.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pBALPA BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION : response to Home Office counter-drone strategy
PU
08:29pSterling slips from five-month high after Brexit plan hits snag
RE
08:26pSouth Korea Oct 1-20 exports plunge on weak China sales, poor chips demand
RE
08:24pJapan September exports fall 5.2% year/year - MOF
RE
08:02pLong-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
07:58pUK property asking prices show weakest October rise since 2008 - Rightmove
RE
06:51pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Over a million recalled products still in circulation in Australia
PU
05:25pBoeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software
RE
05:21pU.S. business investment downturn could pressure slowing economy
RE
05:19pDENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING
33P LEARNING LIMITED : 3P LEARNING : How To Make Personalised Learning A Reality In Your Class
4KIN MINING NL : KIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
5STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : Kate McKenzie to join Stockland Board

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group