Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:18am EDT
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling will rally around 6% against the euro if Britain leaves the European Union with a deal, an outcome looking somewhat more likely after British lawmakers seized control of parliament to try and block a no-deal Brexit, a Reuters poll found.

The pound slumped to a three-year low on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's implicit threat to lawmakers to support him on Brexit or face an election sent investors rushing to dump British assets.

But while the currency rallied on Wednesday following Johnson's defeat late on Tuesday, it is likely to face more big swings as the battle over Brexit rages on.

Over three years since Britons voted to leave the EU, there is still no clarity over how the two sides will part ways - or if they even will. However, Reuters polls of economists since the June 2016 referendum have repeatedly said a free trade deal will be the most likely eventual outcome.

According to a median forecast in an extra question in the poll of 66 foreign exchange strategists, taken before Tuesday's vote, the pound would strengthen against the euro in the month afterward if Britain leaves with a deal.

On Wednesday, one euro was worth about 90.4 pence but would only get you between 85 to 88 pence if a deal is reached, according to the poll.

"GBP should rebound after October 31, assuming that either a no-deal Brexit is somehow averted, or it is 'managed' successfully enough via a stopgap, stand-still trading arrangement with the EU that minimises economic dislocation," said Everett Brown at IDEAglobal.

Johnson has repeatedly said Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 and he will not seek an extension as his predecessor did earlier this year.

If the more than four-decade long marriage ends without agreement, the euro will strengthen and likely reach parity with sterling, the poll projected. The median forecast range was 95-100p.

The two currencies have never reached parity since the euro was introduced at the start of 1999. But 13 of 24 strategists in the extra question said it would reach - or even pass that level - with the most pessimistic prediction at 110p.

Forecasts in the wider poll said sterling would trade against the U.S. currency at $1.21 in a month, $1.25 in six months and $1.30 in a year, weaker than forecasts given last month. The pound was trading around $1.216 on Wednesday.

Against the euro the one-, six- and 12-month forecasts were 92.0p, 90.0p and 88.5p respectively.

(Polling by Khushboo Mittal, Tushar Goenka and Manzer Hussain; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Jonathan Cable
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.46% 0.9028 Delayed Quote.1.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aOil prices rise over 1%, but economic worries loom
RE
08:26aOil prices rise over 1 percent, but economic worries loom
RE
08:22aJavid says he is 'turning the page on austerity'
RE
08:21aChina will cut bank reserve requirement in 'timely manner' - state media
RE
08:18aSterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
08:16aDeutsche, Commerzbank CEOs warn of ECB rate cut side effects
RE
08:14aAmerican Eagle misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
08:05aStock futures higher as robust Chinese data eases growth worries
RE
08:05aCALLING ALL SCHOOLS AND ADMINISTRATORS IN SPECIAL EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION : Expand the Reach of Mental Health Counseling for Students  FeelSpace App
SE
08:05aLouisiana Appleseed to Host Community Forum in Alexandria to Address Household Debt
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group