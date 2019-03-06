Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:20pm EST
A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling would lose around 9 percent of its current value against the dollar and trade at $1.20 in the immediate aftermath of Britain leaving the EU without a deal, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists predicted.

However, most economists expect the two sides to eventually agree a free trade deal, and medians in the Feb 28-March 5 poll of over 60 strategists said cable would be at $1.32 at the end of March as the divorce is due to take effect - close to the $1.314 it was hovering around on Wednesday. [ECILT/GB]

In six months' time the pound will have strengthened to $1.35 and in a year to $1.39, the poll found, little changed from a February poll and still significantly below levels it was trading at before the June 2016 referendum vote to leave the bloc.

All Reuters polls ahead of that vote correctly predicted sterling would fall in the event of the country choosing to leave the European Union.

A separate Reuters poll of economists on Wednesday showed the chance of a no-deal Brexit had fallen to 15 percent, but if the two sides do part ways without agreement, one forecaster predicted sterling could sink as low as parity to the dollar.

"Sterling is likely to fall to parity ...if the UK does not keep traffic flowing across the channel tunnel, preserve the Good Friday Agreement (with Ireland) and avoid the other negative consequences of a hard Brexit," said William Adams at PNC Financial Services.

While no other respondents were that gloomy, even the most optimistic forecast for no-deal cable was a drop to $1.28.

"A disorderly Brexit - for us a very unlikely scenario - would push cable towards the cycle lows of $1.18-$1.20," said Roberto Cobo Garcia at BBVA.

Likely offering some support for sterling, the U.S. Federal Reserve is in a holding pattern while the Bank of England is expected to raise borrowing costs towards the end of this year.

But interest rate differentials will provide little help for sterling versus the euro.

The European Central Bank is seen delaying a rate hike from record lows until 2020, another Reuters poll showed last week, but against the common currency the pound will barely move. [ECILT/EU]

In one, three and six months, one euro was expected to worth 86.0 pence, the same as it was on Wednesday. In a year sterling will have marginally strengthened to 85.4p.

(Polling by Indradip Ghosh and Mumal Rathore; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55pChina says to collect more profits from state-owned financial institutions amid tax cuts
RE
08:55pFortress Blockchain Announces Planned Exit from Crypto-Currency Business
GL
08:54pHuawei sues U.S. government, supporting documents not yet available
RE
08:42pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update, 7/3/2019
PU
08:27pAsia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return
RE
08:27pHAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : State on target to beat 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal
PU
08:24pChina customs says suspends clearance of canola imports from Canada's Richardson
RE
08:20pSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
08:17pALL POLITICAL PARTY RENEWED CALL FOR CREATING CANADA'S 21ST CENTURY TAX COMMISSION : Help CATAAlliance Advance This Advocacy Campaign!
PU
08:12pEVRAZ NORTH AMERICA : Plans Capital Investments at Facilities in Western Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
5SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.