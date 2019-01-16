Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling up after May wins confidence vote; stocks climb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:05pm EST
A share trader reacts as he reads the headline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 supported by sharply higher U.S. bank shares after strong earnings, while the pound was up after British Prime Minister Theresa May's government won a confidence vote in parliament.

That should allow her to attempt to create a consensus among lawmakers on an agreement on Britain's departure from the European Union. The confidence vote followed the parliamentary defeat of May's Brexit deal late Tuesday.

Expectations of a softer Brexit - perhaps incorporating the Labour Party's idea of membership of a permanent customs union - gave some support to the pound.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2873, up 0.12 percent on the day.

Stocks mostly shrugged off the results of the vote. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.39 percent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs helped to keep stocks in positive territory. Bank of America shares were up more than 7 percent while Goldman's stock was up about 8 percent.

"There is hope for this earnings season, and Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have got it started off on the right foot," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 218.87 points, or 0.91 percent, to 24,284.46, the S&P 500 gained 15.34 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,625.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,056.40.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.54 percent.

The dollar rose against the euro as the euro zone single currency was pushed lower by worries about the zone's economy, with the euro down 0.12 percent to $1.14.

Earlier this week, data showed Germany barely escaped a recession in the second half of 2018 and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned on Tuesday the euro zone economy was weaker than anticipated.

In sovereign debt markets, British government bonds underperformed versus German peers in early trade.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as stronger-than-forecast results from two major banks lifted Wall Street, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.7326 percent, from 2.708 percent late on Tuesday.

Oil prices gained, with data showing growing U.S. refined product inventories and record crude production.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.4 percent to settle at $52.31 a barrel.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on: [LIVE/]

(This story deletes an extraneous word from the headline of an earlier version)

(Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and James Dalgleish)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 7.38% 28.515 Delayed Quote.7.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 24242.79 Delayed Quote.3.16%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 9.66% 197.7 Delayed Quote.7.70%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 6674.2089 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 7039.2044 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.30% 2619.25 Delayed Quote.3.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.54% 350.59 Delayed Quote.3.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.