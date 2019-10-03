Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sterling would get post-Brexit boost if deal is reached - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling will get a post-Brexit bounce in the month after if Britain leaves the European Union with a deal but suffer further losses against the dollar in the event of a disorderly departure, a Reuters poll found.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a last ditch offer to the EU on Wednesday to try to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 when the two sides are due to part ways.

But analysts say the market is largely sceptical the EU will agree to Britain's latest offer and on Thursday EU officials expressed doubt the latest British proposals could yield an agreement before the deadline.

The pound has whipsawed since the June 2016 referendum, largely shrugging off increasingly gloomy economic data and instead buffeted by the onslaught of news about how the two sides will end their more than four-decade marriage.

Reuters polls of economists in the past three years have consistently said a deal would be struck. If that is the case, sterling - which was changing hands for around $1.24 on Thursday - would rally and trade between $1.27 and $1.34, Friday's poll said.

"A lot of bad news is priced into the GBP so we would expect a relief rally to some extent, if a deal is reached," said Shaun Osborne at Scotiabank.

In contrast, if Britain leaves without a deal the pound will fall and trade between $1.10 and $1.19. Two respondents said it could reach parity with the greenback - a level not seen before.

"Sterling would come under severe pressure in a no-deal hard Brexit scenario, given the well documented negative consequences the crash out would have on the economy," said Conor Beakey at AIB.

Median forecasts in the wider poll of around 70 foreign exchange strategists, taken this week, said one pound would be worth $1.22 in a month, $1.25 in six months and $1.28 in a year.

While that strengthening suggests a deal is most forecasters' base case scenario it is still a far cry from where sterling was trading at ahead of the vote to leave.

Against the euro the one-, six- and 12-month forecasts were for 89.2 pence, 89.5p and 88.0p. Those medians were a touch stronger for sterling than in a September poll.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Richa Rebello; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pFed policymakers 'open' to rate cut as risks to outlook rise
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pAsia stocks edge higher but markets on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
09:10pJAPAN FINANCE MINISTER : See no immediate need for stimulus after tax hike
RE
08:27pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Discovery Parks pays penalties for alleged unauthorised sale of energy
PU
08:15pSterling would get post-Brexit boost if deal is reached - Reuters poll
RE
08:04pHP Inc to cut about 7,000 to 9,000 jobs in restructuring push
RE
07:57pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : Let's all become activists
PU
07:53pHP Inc to cut about 7,000 to 9,000 jobs in restructuring push
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
4Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war
5GENN GROU : GENN GROU : Morgans rates GDG as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group