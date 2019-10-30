Steve Assennata Joins IAT Insurance Group as Programs Chief Underwriting Officer

IAT Insurance Group, a leading provider of specialty property and casualty products, is pleased to announce industry veteran Steve Assennata has joined the company to serve as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) of its Programs unit.

Steve Assennata joins IAT Insurance Group as CUO, Programs (Photo: Business Wire)

“We look forward to welcoming Steve as he brings his extensive knowledge and experience to our Programs unit,” said IAT CEO Bill Cunningham. Assennata comes to IAT with more than 25 years of experience and was previously Head of Insurance Programs for Munich Reinsurance Company. Prior to that role, he was the CUO for Casualty Reinsurance Programs at Munich Re, and held other management positions in underwriting earlier in his career.

“Steve brings extensive underwriting expertise and deep knowledge of the Programs business,” said Bill Teed, IAT’s Senior Vice President of Programs. “He will be an invaluable team member as we further our efforts to explore more business opportunities in the Programs space.”

About IAT Programs

The IAT Programs unit aligns with Managing General Agent, Program Administrator and Reinsurance partners to design custom insurance solutions across niche industries. Adaptive to an ever-changing landscape, IAT Programs is positioned to capitalize on business opportunities by facilitating a variety of programs, such as casualty, property, and other specialized lines of business for commercial or personal lines; countrywide paper, admitted and non-admitted; risk sharing, alternative risk transfer or fronting; and claims solutions in-house or TPA.

About IAT Insurance

IAT Insurance Group is a privately owned, specialty insurance company providing property and casualty products for businesses and individuals. IAT goes to market through seven business units – Commercial Transportation, Specialty, Programs, Inland Marine, Excess Casualty Mid-Market, Reinsurance, and IFIC Surety. The IAT Insurance Group companies are rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best. Connect with IAT Insurance Group on LinkedIn and learn more about the company at iatinsurancegroup.com.

