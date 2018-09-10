Steve Cohen : Cohen Announces More Than $1.1 Million in Federal Grants Bound for Medical Research in Memphis

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded research grants totaling $1,151,320 to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) and to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

'The entire country benefits from the important medical research that takes place in Memphis,' said Congressman Cohen. 'St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are two of the nation's leading institutions for the study of medicine, and I'm proud of their efforts. From clinical research into neurological disorders to understanding more about genome editing, these new federal funds will help UTHSC and St. Jude to continue their innovative, groundbreaking research in the field of medicine.'

HHS allocates millions of dollars for medical research each year through its various institutes and research centers. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke has awarded UTHSC two grants totaling $500,069, both of which will help fund clinical research related to neurological disorders.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the recipient of a $651,251 grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. The funds will help support research into the biological effects of genome editing.

###