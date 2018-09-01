Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million NCI Research Grant for St. Jude

Log in
Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million NCI Research Grant for St. Jude

09/01/2018

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded a grant of more than $2.6 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The grant will be used to create a catalog of cancer clonotype drug sensitivities with single-cell genome sequencing, furthering the progress of cancer research and expanding possibilities for treatment.

'St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has rightfully earned its place as a pioneer in modern medicine,' Congressman Cohen said. 'Not only has it contributed so much to our surrounding community in Memphis, but its discoveries have directly and indirectly improved the lives of families living all over the world.'

Since its opening in 1962, the childhood cancer survival rate has risen from 20 percent to 80 percent, largely due to the treatments developed at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Cancer Center, which received its NCI designation in 1977, has conducted a broad spectrum of research in the areas of genetics, biochemistry and cell biology. The NCI has worked in conjunction with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to develop more accurate means of cancer prevention and diagnosis, and currently supports 70 Cancer Centers.

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 00:41:05 UTC
