Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million “New Innovator” Grant to St. Jude

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis will be receiving a National Institutes of Health Director's New Innovator Award grant of $2,692,500 for clinical research related to neurological disorders.
Congressman Cohen made the following statement:
'St. Jude is known for its innovation, so it is fitting that the National Institutes of Health would recognize its work dealing with childhood neurological disorders. This is a significant award, and I am extremely grateful that St. Jude has committed members of their exceptional scientific research team to investigate new treatments.'
St. Jude has received more than $14.8 million in federal grants so far this year.
