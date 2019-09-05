Log in
Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million “New Innovator” Grant to St. Jude

09/05/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis will be receiving a National Institutes of Health Director's New Innovator Award grant of $2,692,500 for clinical research related to neurological disorders.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'St. Jude is known for its innovation, so it is fitting that the National Institutes of Health would recognize its work dealing with childhood neurological disorders. This is a significant award, and I am extremely grateful that St. Jude has committed members of their exceptional scientific research team to investigate new treatments.'

St. Jude has received more than $14.8 million in federal grants so far this year.

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 18:31:01 UTC
