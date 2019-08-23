Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Cancer Research Grant

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be receiving a grant of $739,566 from the National Cancer Institute for cancer detection and diagnosis research.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'St. Jude is at the forefront of research into childhood cancers. It's critical that we continue to put resources towards improving ways to detect cancer earlier and therefore increase our number of survivors. I'm pleased this grant will advance those efforts.'

So far this year, St. Jude has received more than $11.5 million in federal grant funding.