Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Cancer Research Grant

08/23/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be receiving a grant of $739,566 from the National Cancer Institute for cancer detection and diagnosis research.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'St. Jude is at the forefront of research into childhood cancers. It's critical that we continue to put resources towards improving ways to detect cancer earlier and therefore increase our number of survivors. I'm pleased this grant will advance those efforts.'

So far this year, St. Jude has received more than $11.5 million in federal grant funding.

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 23:20:05 UTC
