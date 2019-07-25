Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Cancer Research Grant to St. Jude

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research

Hospital will be receiving a $459,852 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for cancer cause and prevention research.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'St. Jude is at the cutting edge of research into childhood cancers and

works tirelessly toward a 100 percent survival rate for pediatric cancers. I am pleased to announce this grant to a flagship Memphis medical institution.'