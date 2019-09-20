Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Grant to St. Jude Children's Research Center

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Center will receive a grant of $448,750 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for research involving immunology, allergies and transplantation.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'Transplant rejection research is critical as we see more of these miraculous procedures attempted. I'm pleased to see that St. Jude's research in this area is being supported by this substantial grant and know that its continuing work in this area will save lives.'