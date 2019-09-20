Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Grant to St. Jude Children's Research Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Center will receive a grant of $448,750 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for research involving immunology, allergies and transplantation.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'Transplant rejection research is critical as we see more of these miraculous procedures attempted. I'm pleased to see that St. Jude's research in this area is being supported by this substantial grant and know that its continuing work in this area will save lives.'

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 22:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:04pPentagon to send troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack
RE
06:47pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces Grant to St. Jude Children's Research Center
PU
06:42pU.S., China held 'productive' talks, still plan October meeting - USTR
RE
06:42pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Cancels Financing
PU
06:38pUK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT
RE
06:34pTrump - Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
RE
06:14pU.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemption requests
RE
05:52pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Hosting Recycling Event in Bel Air, Md.
PU
05:48pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
05:33pHESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump - Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
2SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of ..
3RUHNN HOLDING LTD - ADR : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING RUHN HOLDING LTD. (NASDAQ: RUHN) on Beh..
4SOUTHERN COPPER CORP : SOUTHERN COPPER : 9.20.2019 8K reporting Minera Mexico Senior Notes offering
5GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group