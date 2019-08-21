Log in
Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces St. Jude Research Grant

08/21/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be receiving a grant of $379,950 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for research on gene regulation for stem cell differentiation.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'Following the President's decision to sharply cut research funding for stem cell research, I am particularly pleased St. Jude received this research grant. The issue of stem cell research should not be a political football tossed about with callous disregard for the very real suffering of children diagnosed with cancer. With this funding, St. Jude will continue to lead the research field in discovering new treatments for childhood cancer.'

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:07:01 UTC
