Steve Cohen : Congressman Cohen Announces Two Research Grants to St. Jude

09/03/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced today that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis will receive two grants totaling $765,763 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The first grant, for $410,606, from the Department's National Cancer Institute, would pay for cancer treatment research. The second grant, for $355,157, from the Department's National Institute of General Medical Sciences, would underwrite research in pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

'These research dollars will go a long way in advancing therapies for childhood cancer and will strengthen St. Jude's workforce by supporting its talented scientists and staff as they continue to lead national research into cancer treatments and cures. I'm pleased to see this funding go to such a noble cause and invaluable work.'

St. Jude has received $12.2 million in federal grants so far this year.

Disclaimer

Steve Cohen published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 22:01:02 UTC
