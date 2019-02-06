Log in
Steve Dodge Joins Insight Financial Services to Support Growth in the Midwest Region

02/06/2019 | 11:01am EST

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced the expansion of its enterprise sales team in the Midwest, with the addition of Steve Dodge as Senior Account Executive. Based in Chicago, IL, Steve will support IFS’ advancement throughout the central United States.

“IFS has grown all areas of the business significantly over the past few years. In the enterprise market, we’ve been focused on establishing tenured, experienced team members, like Steve, in key geographies to serve our expanding customer base,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Insight Investments, LLC. “With Steve based locally in the Midwest region, he will be able to further develop the business, bringing the value of our enterprise solutions to more organizations.”

Steve will be responsible for expanding IFS’ presence as the technology refresh and financing leader for enterprise clients throughout the Midwestern states. He joins the company with a decade of sales and industry experience. Prior to joining IFS, Steve was with CHG-Meridian, a global non-captive technology and financing firm. Earlier he held analyst and sales roles with management consulting firm Northridge Group. Steve holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

About Insight Financial Services
Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, delivers customized technology leasing solutions for organizations acquiring hardware, software and associated services. With a national managed portfolio in excess of $800 million, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com.

Media Contact:
Christy Kemp
303-898-3390
ckemp@dahliapr.com

IFS Logo .png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
